The last time we saw Captain Phasma (#GwendolineChristie) in The Force Awakens, an excited grin spread across Han Solo's (#HarrisonFord) face with the thought of dumping the Captain into a trash compacter in the Starkiller base. It was a nod to Star Wars: A New Hope where Han, Luke, Chewie and Leia found themselves trapped in a sewage disposal with their lives on the line—something that Han Solo never forgot.

With the recent release of the #TheLastJedi trailer, we get a glimpse of Captain Phasma emerging from a burning building wearing her silver armor and surrounded by her faithful Stormtroopers.

Captain Phasma in 'The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

It is unclear if this scene is referencing a flashback or is part of the main story. But we do know that Captain Phasma will return in the film:

How Does Captain Phasma Survive?

During a panel discussion at #StarWarsCelebration, the official Star Wars site reported that Marvel will be releasing a four-issue comic book miniseries explaining how Captain Phasma escaped the doomed Starkiller base. It will released in September, so fans that were hoping to see more of Captain Phasma in The Force Awakens will get their fill in the upcoming series (and The Last Jedi). The comic is written by Kelly Thompson (Hawkeye, A-Force) with illustrations by Marco Checchetto (Shattered Empire, The Screaming Citadel), who expressed his excitement about the project:

"I’m a huge fan of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and obviously can’t wait to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We have not seen much of Phasma, and I’m very excited to explore more of this character."

'Star Wars: Captain Phasma' comic on shelves in September [Credit: Marvel Comics]

As the first female villain in a Star Wars film, #CaptainPhasma got a lot of attention before the film was released, yet barely had more than two minutes of screen time, so it will be exciting to learn more about her. With Christie continuing in the role, her impressive acting and physicality may lead to some epic fight scenes rivaling those famous Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker battles. Her portrayal of Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones has already proven she's a worthy adversary in battle; it wouldn't be a stretch to watch her go toe-to-toe with Luke or Rey as they fight to continue to restore balance in the Force.

Who do you want see Captain Phasma duke it out against in the The Last Jedi?

[Source: StarWars.com]