When the teaser for The Last Jedi hit the internet, fans were up on their feet to celebrate the return of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Rey (Daisy Ridley), preparing to take on the First Order. But one thing fans might not have expected is the return of Captain Phasma. Back in 2015, Game of Thrones fans were particularly elated to know that Brienne of Tarth will be playing the menacing Captain Phasma, but were severely crestfallen to know that she was shoved into a trash compactor. So, even though the teaser has reassured her presence in The Last Jedi, Comicbook.com have reported that Lucasfilm Story Group executive Pablo Hidalgo hinted that Phasma will be unmasked - but she'll not look anything like the actress, Gwendoline Christie.

"Hidalgo said that though Phasma is a woman, she might not appear with Christie’s facial likeness—that photo in the Vanity Fair spread was a behind the scenes portrayal." (Comicbook.com)

As mentioned above, Vanity Fair recently released a series of photographs from the set of The Last Jedi by Annie Liebowitz, and among those photos we saw Captain Phasma without her helmet, standing beside Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and General Hux (Domnhall Gleeson). Even though this didn't expose anything about the plot, Hidalgo's comment gives reason to believe that the character is bearing wounds from the events of Starkiller Base's destruction.

With #TheLastJedi cast interviews & new photos, V.F.'s cover story offers the ultimate sneak peek for #StarWars fans https://t.co/ZN0e5kJbLy pic.twitter.com/789u2wlh7M — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 24, 2017

Hidalgo further confirmed that the photo-shoot was only a behind-the-scenes sneak peek and in no way connected to the plot of the movie. This explains why Captain Phasma looks particularly unscathed after narrowly escaping an exploding planet, but does it also mean that she isn't really human?

With the information available, it's just as possible that Phasma bares no likeness to Christie because she is one of the many non-human characters in the Star Wars universe. Make-up and prosthetics is something the franchise takes pride in, so there's a chance that The Last Jedi will reveal another fascinating species when Captain Phasma is unmasked.

We still have months to speculate further, and fans will get more information on how Phasma survived the events of Starkiller base in Marvel Comics' Star Wars: Captain Phasma. This story will bridge the gap between The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, while chronicling her escape.

The Last Jedi is set to offer a ton of new revelations and resolve a lot of issues from the past, but amidst this galactic affair, it will be interesting to see what Gwendoline Christie is hiding behind Captain Phasma's helmet.

(Source: Comicbook)