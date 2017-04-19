Cara Delevingne's latest advert for Rimmel has been banned in America after being accused of misleading audiences with unrealistic and exaggerated post production techniques.

The ad, for the brand’s Scandaleyes Reloaded mascara, shows Cara applying the mascara to her already camel-like lashes and promising "dangerously bold lashes" with "extreme wear."

Unfortunately for wannabe lash-lengtheners, it turns out that #CaraDelevingne's ludicrously long lashes were more the result of "lash inserts" (read, false lashes), post-production lengthening and, of course, the dazzling good genes that made Cara a model in the first place.

Coty UK, who own Rimmel, admitted to using post production techniques, but claimed they had provided an accurate representation of the product and its capabilities.

Rimmel also argued that Delevingne had naturally dark and full lashes, but the ASA disagreed when presented with the before-and-after photos taken on set. The advertising standards agency released a statement which said that Delevingne modelled:

"More evenly displayed eyelashes on the upper and lower eyelids, which made them appear to have more volume. While it was not clear whether this was due to the lash inserts or the redrawing of some lashes in post-production, or both, we considered that the overall effect was longer lashes with more volume,” it ruled. Because the ad conveyed a volumising, lengthening and thickening effect of the product, we considered the use of lash inserts and the post-production technique were likely to exaggerate the effect beyond what could be achieved by the product among consumers."

Cara is not the only celebrity to be removed from the American airwaves after their commercials were deemed misleading and Julia Roberts, Christy Turlington and Natalie Portman have all faced the same fate before.

