Over the past few weeks, many brave women have come forward and exposed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s monstrous behavior to the world. The initial catalyst for the outing of Weinstein’s behavior was an in-depth exposé published by the New York Times, which described how the producer used his power and influence to pressure women into sexual acts and forced himself on them, which detailed a 20-year period in which Weinstein carried out his disturbing and unforgivable behavior towards women.

Once the news of Harvey Weinstein’s horrific actions reached the public, the former producer was fired from his own company and rightfully condemned by co-worker’s in the industry. While the NY Times article disclosed a lot of cases where Weinstein committed sexual abuse/harassment, it turns out that his actions affected more women than those that initially came forward.

Recently, model and actress #CaraDelevingne bravely came forward with more allegations against Harvey Weinstein, which detailed an account when Weinstein sexually harassed her and threatened her career because of her sexuality.

Cara Delevingne Comes Forward With Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Cara Delevingne recently took to her Instagram account to share a story about her interaction with #HarveyWeinstein, where he sexual harassed her and attempted to use his status make unwanted advances on her. In the post, she recounts her first contact with the producer and how he said she's never make it in Hollywood due to her sexuality:

"When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood"

The first phone call that Delevingne had with Weinstein is terribly upsetting and paints a picture of a very disturbed man. At this point in Delevingne’s career, she was still trying to make it as an actress and here’s this very successful producer belittling her because of her sexuality. Not only that, but for a potential employer to ask about an applicant’s sexual history is extremely unprofessional, not to mention, extremely out of line.

Unfortunately, #CaraDelevingne had another interaction with Weinstein a few years later and his actions were truly disgusting:

"A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation." "When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear."

The manner in which Weinstein conducted himself during this meeting with Delavingne highlights how he managed to remain a sexual predator for so long. Weinstein used fear as a tool, which made it incredibly hard for his victims to come forward. The idea that their careers or lives could be ruined by this man denotes an abuse of power that is beyond egregious.

When a victim of sexual abuse or sexual harassment comes forward, we call it bravery because that is what it is. Many of these women that come forward are risking their livelihood because they don’t know what the repercussions will be. Thankfully, brave women have begun to show the world that they won’t stand for predatory behavior and the world has begun to embrace these women rather than ignore them.

Cara Delavigne’s story is indeed harrowing and her willingness to share her horrific interaction with Harvey Weinstein is beyond brave. Hopefully, her words will help other who have been sexually harassed or abused find the courage to come forward.

(Source: The New York Times)