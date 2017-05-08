From international supermodel to space opera heroine, is there anything Cara Delevingne can't do? (Aside from resist Hollywood's insane mission to digitally slim-down even the most slender actresses, of course.) Tired of strict beauty standards, Delevingne recently lopped off her luscious locks in favor of a dramatic platinum buzzcut. She debuted her sharply shorn look at the Met Gala last week, and every queer girl's heart grew three sizes that day.

Now, the Enchantress herself is back with another sizzling silver outfit, and this time she's gone full goth glam — with a touch of tinsel.

Sauntering around the MTV Movie & TV Awards with #Valerian co-star Dane Dehaan, Delevingne cut a swath through the crowds, a striking figure with her knee-high boots, little black dress, and short short (short!) hair. I'm not sure quite what's happening with the silver snake that seems to be burrowing its way into poor Cara's chest cavity, but she makes it work.

Here's Delevingne and Dehaan together, proving once again that they probably should have been cast as twins not flirtatious team-mates in Valerian: City Of A Thousand Planets.

Cara's sleek new look is stunning wherever she goes and whatever she wears, and though I may have to invest in a pacemaker for my little gay heart, it's worth being sent into overdrive every time Delevingne slays a red carpet with her androgynous glamor. Here's hoping the buzzcut sticks around for a while.

Catch Cara Delevingne blast off into space when Valerian: City Of A Thousand Planets is released on July 21st.

Tell us in the comments: What's your favorite of Cara's looks?

(Source: Daily Mail)