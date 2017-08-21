Earlier this month it was revealed that our favorite Stark sisters will be reuniting once again, but this time for an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The tension between the two might be growing on Game of Thrones but the real-life besties look to be in good spirits in their karaoke renditions and subsequent wild road-trip adventure. Ahead of the episode featuring the duo, Apple Music and The Late Late Show with James Corden have released a Game of Thrones-inspired intro in honor of Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

The intro swaps out Westeros for the roads of the U.S. and focuses on the site of pair's adventure - no, not Winterfell - Austin, Texas. #MaisieWilliams and #SophieTurner filmed their epsiode while they were at the South by Southwest festival earlier this year.

Another video gives viewers a better look at what they can expect from the episode, including joining in on tunes from Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus before playing pranks on Game of Thrones fans.

Seeing a few members of the Starks smiling and having fun might be the perfect way for Game of Thrones fans to recover after the intense events currently taking place on the hit #HBO series. It also helps that there is no threat of danger while partaking in this new show—except maybe getting too distracted belting out songs or causing fans minor heart attacks while series' stars pop out from a Game of Thrones exhibit to unsuspecting (but lucky) guests.

The #CarpoolKaraoke episode featuring Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner airs August 22nd on Apple Music.

What do you think of the Carpool Karaoke intro makeover? Tell us in the comments below!

[Source: UPROXX]