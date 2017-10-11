Sex and The City was without a doubt one of television's most influential comedy-dramas of all time. The HBO series hit screens back in the late '90s and, much like Ally McBeal, Sex and the City was met with both acclaim and criticism for its unapologetic portrayal of female sexuality — and quickly became one of TV's first huge phenomenons.

Sex and the City is also widely thought to have played a part in launching HBO, the cable network that has since housed juggernauts like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos. Yes, the weekly adventures of Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes became an unmissable event around the world and when #SexAndTheCity came to an end in 2004, two feature films were produced.

Unfortunately, Sex and the City 2 put the final nail in the coffin for the franchise after receiving universally negative reviews. Since then, there has been a ton of speculation about whether or not #SATC fans will ever get the initially promised third film, but an alleged feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall suggests that it will never happen. More recently, Glee creator Ryan Murphy weighed in on the controversy, suggesting that studios go ahead with the SATC film without Cattrall's character. My response (and likely everyone else's) for that is: no.

However, after the travesty that was Sex and the City 2, I'm not entirely sure that we want another sequel right now. I'm a bit of a perfectionist so I would like the Sex and the City franchise to have a definitive ending at some point, but that's likely going to have to wait until the cast all get back on the same page. Right now, I'd much rather a revival of The Carrie Diaries, the 2013 prequel series to Sex and the City. The CW show followed a young Carrie, played by AnnaSophia Robb, as she navigated through the difficulties of life as a high school dreamer in the mid '80s.

Sex and the City has had multiple revivals at this point, despite the show's conclusive ending, but #TheCarrieDiaries has not yet been awarded the same privileges as its parent show, despite being in more need of a sequel.

Unlike 'Sex and The City,' 'The Carrie Diaries' Deserves A Sequel

It's no secret that Sex and the City 2 was loathed by just about everyone who ever had the displeasure of sitting through it. Instead of serving as a sequel to the much-loved franchise, the film was more of a one-off adventure for our beloved protagonists and, unfortunately, it didn't live up to the hype. Sorry not sorry. However, the film might have left the Sex and the City franchise in a bit of a hot mess, but The CW's The Carrie Diaries breathed new life into the SATC universe a few years later.

[Credit: The CW]

Unlike its predecessor, the hit teen series didn't have very long to enthral fans as it only ran for two seasons before The CW cut it from its line-up. But a convincing performance from AnnaSophia Robb (who had some pretty big Louboutins to fill stepping into Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw) won viewers over almost immediately.

The Carrie Diaries was refreshing because, unlike the Sex and the City movies, it didn't retread the same stories over and over, it focused on a socially awkward teenage Carrie, which was something that we had never seen in the original HBO series. The Carrie that we all knew from Sex and the City was very much comfortable with the topic of sex, whereas the younger Carrie from the prequel series was anything but. Viewers were given an insight into how the Carrie got over her initial fears and awkwardness, to become the smart, confident woman that she was destined to be.

Unlike its predecessor, the hit teen series didn't have very long to enthrall fans as it only ran for two seasons before The CW cut it from its line-up. But a convincing performance from AnnaSophia Robb (who had some pretty big Louboutins to fill stepping into Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw) won viewers over almost immediately.

'The Carrie Diaries' Has More Story To Tell, 'Sex and the City' Does Not

Although fans clearly want another Sex and the City film, it's worth remembering that the beloved series did actually have a conclusion. The two films that came after merely served as comedy-driven outings for Carrie and her gang, but neither of them really weigh up when pitted against the original series. I love revivals as much as the next guy, but Sex and the City wasn't, and still isn't, in need of one.

[Credit: The CW]

In contrast to the success of the original Sex and the City, The Carrie Diaries was remarkably underrated and was only on the air for a little over a year. As a result of its untimely cancellation, the series unfortunately never got a conclusive ending. By the end of Season 2, several of the storylines were left open-ended, and fans have been dying to know what happened to Carrie and Sebastian after the credits rolled on the Season 2 finale.

A revival of the hit CW series would allow viewers the opportunity to see how Carrie continued to grow both professionally and personally — and whereabouts in the timeline she adopted that confidence that Sarah Jessica Parker's iteration possessed in the Sex and the City series.

A 'Carrie Diaries' Revival Would Resolve The Samantha Problem

[Credit: The CW]

One of the things that is preventing studios from moving forward with a third Sex and the City film is Kim Cattrall's resistance in reprising her role as Samantha Jones. Cattrall's portrayal of Samantha has become synonymous with the character and recasting a character this significant would be hard to buy; it would ultimately taint the film. Imagining somebody else in the role, acting alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, is almost blasphemy.

However, despite Cattrall's attachment to Samantha Jones, she isn't the only actress to have portrayed the role. Lindsey Gort portrayed a much younger version of the character in The Carrie Diaries, and shockingly she's every bit as good as Cattrall was in the role. I mean, we've all been subjected to unusual recasting decisions over the years, but Gort's portrayal of Samantha was largely in line with everything we'd come to know about her as a result of Cattrall's characterization.

We've all been subject to unusual recasting decisions over the years, but Gort's portrayal of Samantha was largely in line with everything we'd come to know about her as a result of Cattrall's characterization.



The Carrie Diaries's version of the character worked so well because Gort not only physically resembles Cattrall, but the prequel version was every bit as quirky and outrageous as the original actress. It was entirely plausible that Gort's version of the character would grow up to become the Samantha from the Sex and the City franchise.

While nobody would be able to replace Cattrall for a sequel to Sex and the City, reviving The Carrie Diaries would ensure that we'd get another untold chapter of Carrie Bradshaw's life, as well as ensuring that the quirky Samantha would be along for the ride. It's a win-win for us really, because Gort was fabulous as the character and we'd love to see another New York City outing for young Carrie and Samantha.

[Credit: The CW]

The endless debate over whether or not we need another Sex and the City movie will no doubt continue for many a year to come, but I'd personally prefer to see another adventure for young Carrie instead. The last time we saw our protagonist on The Carrie Diaries, she had just about started to evolve into the Carrie that SATC fans were familiar with, but she still had a long way to go.

With that in mind, why not let viewers revisit this Carrie instead so that we can see her take those steps and become SATC Carrie. I'd much rather sit through another couple of seasons of Carrie and sassy Samantha as they navigate New York and discover what the world has to offer them. Another Sex and the City film would largely focus on the comedic aspect of the franchise, where we would no doubt find mature Carrie make a few embarrassing mistakes in an attempt to get a few laughs from the viewers, but I've had plenty of that from Sex and the City's initial run.

Carrie Bradshaw is a multi-dimensional character and The Carrie Diaries allowed us to see a side of her that was rarely, if ever, explored on Sex and the City. Forget a third Sex and the City movie, I want a third season of The Carrie Diaries.

Would you like to see The Carrie Diaries return to screens for a third outing? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.