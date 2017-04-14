#CarrieFisher was an all-around amazing woman: A great actress, and an incredible writer who could pull you right into a story, no matter what it was about. Last year, we learned the surprising detail that she had actually contributed in crafting Princess Leia for the original Star Wars trilogy. But turns out that wasn't her only contribution to the ever-intricate plot of the galaxy far, far away... she also helped write #TheLastJedi script.

Thats's right. #StarWarsCelebration held a panel for The Last Jedi, where we got our very first poster and trailer for the anticipated sequel. But among all the craziness, a revelation was made by the director of the film, #RianJohnson: Carrie Fisher helped work on the script for the movie.

While speaking about the actress and the beautiful tribute Disney and Lucasfilm prepared for her, Johnson stated that he initially connected with her through their shared love of writing:

"I love her so much, man. I connected to her first and foremost as a writer."

Then he revealed the incredible process he had the opportunity to undergo with her while working on the script:

"I'd go to her house and we would sit on her bed for hours and go through the script, and we would just have these kind of ad lib sessions. I would just scribble on my script everything she said. And at the end of six hours there would be like a four-word line of dialogue that would be the distillation of all of that. That was brilliant."

So, just to get this straight, Johnson, who'd been a fan of the franchise all his life, worked on the sequel to one of the most successful movies of all time that also happened to be #StarWars, and wrote the script alongside Princess Leia? Yeah, it doesn't get any better than that, I'm afraid.

That little fact just got me a whole lot more excited for The Last Jedi. Fisher was so very intelligent and of course, witty, so it's very enticing to know that pieces of the story came from that mind.

Now you know, once the movie comes around on December 15, 2018, be sure to keep an eye for any moments that look like they came straight out of Carrie Fisher's head.

What do you think about Carrie Fisher contributing to the Star Wars universe once again? Let me know in the comments!