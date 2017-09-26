When Carrie Fisher and her mom, Debbie Reynolds, both shockingly passed away at the end of 2016, fans were heartbroken to see the outspoken and iconic actresses go. Having been both such a part of Hollywood history for so long, the duo had amassed a huge collection of memorabilia — and now you could have the chance to own a real slice of that history.

'The Personal Property Auction of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' is being held in Calabasas between from the 7th and 9th of October by Profiles in Hollywood, and features hundreds of personal items owned by Fisher and Reynolds, including clothes, furniture, antiques, and of course, a whole warehouse full of rare, one-of-a-kind Star Wars and #Hollywood memorabilia.

Carrie Fisher [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Todd Fisher, Carrie Fisher's brother and #DebbieReynolds's son, explained that it was her mother's wish to share the collection with their friends and fans, saying of the auction:

"My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes. The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans."

Carrie's personal collection of Star Wars memorabilia is vast, and includes items she has collected since filming A New Hope in 1976. Among the #StarWars memorabilia is signed posters, rare figurines and annotated scripts from the three original movies. Here's a list of some of the rarest items I found to help you figure out what to bid on, but he warned, you're gonna need some deep pockets for some of these one-of-a-kind items!

1. Carrie Fisher's unopened 'Star Wars: Frames' book set signed by George Lucas

[Credit: Profiles in History]

Estimated bid: $2,000 - $3,000

This would make the perfect gift for the Star Wars enthusiast who has it all. According to the description, the box set "brings together master filmmaker George Lucas’ personal shot-by-shot selections from Star Wars Episodes I – VI," and features over 1,300 images. It comes with a bookplate signed by George Lucas and insiders claim less than 500 boxed sets were ever made.

2. Star Wars Eau Lando Cologne

[Credit: Profiles in History]

Estimated bid: $100 - $200

This might be my favorite of all of Carrie's items, and just goes to show Lucas really did stick Star Wars on everything! From 2010, now you too can smell exactly like Lando.

3. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back Style B 1-sheet poster signed by Carrie Fisher

[Credit: Profiles in History]

Estimated bid: $600 - $800

This retro poster from The Empire Strikes Back is one of many posters up for grabs at the auction, many of which are signed by Carrie and other members of the cast, adding to their value.

4. Star Wars - Episode IV: A New Hope "Luke Skywalker" X-wing Fighter replica filming miniature.

[Credit: Profiles in History]

Estimated bid: $2,000 - $3,000

This miniature has been produced to the exact specifications of Luke Skywalker’s battle-scarred “Red Five,” the ship that destroys the Death Star in A New Hope. It also comes with a mini Luke in the cockpit and R2-D2 crowning the fuselage.

5. Carrie Fisher personal "Princess Leia" crocheted "space puffs" beanie

[Credit: Profiles in History]

Estimated bid: $100 - $200

Showing off her trademark sense of humor, this crochet hat featuring the iconic side buns will be going up for auction.

6. Carrie Fisher lifesize "Princess Leia" statue in classic British telephone box

[Credit: Profiles in History]

Estimated bid: $8,000 - $12,000

Carrie Fisher fans will remember this lifesize figurine from her one-woman HBO special Wishful Drinking and the documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Now you can own this part of history for a cool $8,000.

7. Carrie Fisher personal bound presentation script for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi signed by Lucas

[Credit: Profiles in History]

Estimated bid: $20,000 - $30,000

Now we're getting to real valuable stuff, and that includes original shooting and presentation scripts signed by George Lucas and annotated my Carrie Fisher. This bound script was presented to Carrie with a note saying, “For Carrie Easy to say lines George” and includes 13 vintage stills of Carrie as Princess Leia from the movie. Also on offer is a similar presentation script for The Empire Strikes Back.

8. Carrie Fisher personal on-set director's chair from Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

[Credit: Profiles in History]

Estimated bid: $8,000 - $12,000

This was Carrie's personal directors chair from Return of the Jedi, embroidered on the back with "Star Wars The Saga Continues" and on the front with "Carrie Fisher" in white cursive script.

9. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens advance triple subway poster signed by Carrie Fisher

[Credit: Profiles in History]

Estimated bid: $400 - $600

This enormous subway poster is signed by Fisher and makes a fantastic addition to any collection.

10. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope One Year Anniversary 1-sheet poster

[Credit: Profiles in History]

Estimated Bid: $1,000 - $1,500

For a more vintage Star Wars poster, you'd be hard-pressed to find one as rare as this 1978 anniversary sheet for A New Hope!

11. Carrie Fisher "Princess Leia" personal hand-annotated shooting script from The Empire Strikes Back

[Credit: Profiles in History]

Estimated bid: $30,000 - $50,000

Probably the most valuable item going up for auction is Carrie Fisher's actual shooting script from The Empire Strikes Back, which includes hand-written annotation by every single one Leia's lines, conveying how the character feels/what she thinks in that moment. According to the overview the script contains over 1,000 words in Fisher’s hand. Estimated at a cool $50,000, I reckon this will be one of the highest selling items on the bill.

This is only a small selection of the memorabilia available over the three days of the auction, and it's not all Star Wars (but a lot of it is)! Further highlights include one of Debbie Reynolds's dresses from Singin' in the Rain and #CarrieFisher's eclectic collection of re-purposed vintage novelty signs. Portions of the proceeds will be going to both Debbie Reynolds's mental health charity The Thalians, as well as The Jed Foundation, which was chosen by Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd.

If you could own one piece of Carrie Fisher's Star Wars memorabilia, what would it be? Let us know in the comments!