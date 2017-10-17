Carrie Fisher Sent A Gory Gift To A Predatory Hollywood Producer

From bounty hunters to Sith lords, Carrie Fisher fought a whole host of scum and villainy in her illustrious Hollywood career. However, according to a recent interview, it seems that Fisher had the ability to make real-life scoundrels shiver in fear as well.

Hollywood — and the entertainment industry at large — is reeling in the wake of the accusations that have been made against the cinematic heavyweight Harvey Weinstein. There’s been a large, saddening — and seemingly unrelenting — wave of women who have come forward to speak out against #HarveyWeinstein and his ilk, which has prompted everyone from all corners of the industry to ask some very serious questions about how women are treated.

As such, Tucsan Arizona's 94.9 MixFM held a debate about the crisis in Hollywood, during which screenwriter and producer Heather Ross recalled the harassment she had received when an Oscar-winning producer at Sony had invited her for dinner. Of course, this isn’t unusual since lots of business affairs are discussed over a nice meal, but things took a turn for the worse when the unnamed man picked Ross up. The slimy exec stopped the car en-route and after pinning Ross down, he tried to force himself on top of her. Thankfully Ross managed to escape his advances and fled the scene.

At this point, you might be wondering just how Carrie Fisher factors into this. Well, she was a good friend of Heather Ross, so much so that Ross related the harrowing tale to the lady behind Leia Organa, our beloved #StarWars heroine. And, just like Leia, Fisher really didn’t take kindly to injustice of any sort. Fast forward to two weeks after the assault, and Ross received a message from Fisher, who announced that she’d paid that particularly unpleasant producer one hell of a visit.

“...she said, ‘I just saw [blank] at Sony Studios...I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow.”

Fisher reportedly made sure that she waited and watched the producer as he opened it. Like Brad Pitt in Se7en, Ross needed to know what Fisher had put inside the package, and Fisher was only too happy to oblige:

‘It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!”

Wow, well, that’s one way to get the message across! If you want to know what a cow’s tongue looks like then by all means Google it, but I will warn squeamish readers that they aren’t the prettiest of objects. But in all seriousness, good on Carrie, and isn’t this a great story to hear at this time?

The fact undoubtedly remains that this kind of behavior from any man is totally unacceptable, but with so many sad tales percolating through the media at the moment, it sure is good to know about any kick-ass victory of any kind, no matter how small.

Plus, Ross’s memories of #CarrieFisher remind us of just what an amazing woman she was. Not only did she help craft in one of the most formative and inspiring franchises of all time, she also went on to augment even more awesome films behind the scenes. And when she wasn’t doing either of those, Fisher was schooling young actresses by giving them some advice that was born out of her hard-learned experience. Indeed, as Ross says herself:

“That's who Carrie Fisher was. She spoke out and she put things out there in your face."

We here at Movie Pilot sure do miss Carrie Fisher. Fortunately, we’ll all be able to bask in her awesomeness one final time when she returns to our screens in #TheLastJedi. And seriously, who isn't looking forward to that film at this point?

(Source: 94.9 MixFM via The Independent)