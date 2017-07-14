It's hard to believe that over 20 years have passed since Nickelodeon's hit show, #AllThat, first debuted. On April 16, 1994, audiences were introduced to the beloved cast of actors that stole our hearts with their humor and grasped our attention with their creative genius. TV viewers followed them ritualistically as they performed skits, making us laugh so hard, it was difficult to look away.

All That, in my view, is one of the best TV shows that aired during the '90s era of Nickelodeon. It utilized witty, almost obnoxious, humor as well as the importance of friendships, which gave us all something to look forward to every week as we tuned in.

It's no secret that this lovable group of teens have grown up and have gone on to do different things since the show's run on #Nickelodeon ended. But, if you're like me, you still remember all of the sketches and shenanigans even after 2 decades. Many of these guys have gone on to continue down the comedy path and others have taken different routes for their careers. Simply put, times have changed! So let's check out what our childhood friends look like now!

Josh Server

Since All That: Josh Server has gone on to make multiple guest appearances on several Nickelodeon TV shows such as The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, and Sam & Cat. He has also starred in a web series titled Laugh Out Loud.

Best Quote:

"Hello, Pizza Shack? I'd like a large pepperoni pizza with no pepperonis." - Josh Server as 'Detective Dan'

Angelique Bates

Since All That: After leaving All That, Angelique went on to co-star on both Strong Medicine and Boston Public. She has also done launched projects through her YouTube channel with former All That cast members, Katrina Johnson and Alisa Reyes. Along with her work in the comedy scene, Angelique has also begun a music career where she released an international single, "Can't Fade Me Now" on iTunes

Best Quote:

"Can it be snowing chocolate sprinkles?" - Angelique Bates as 'Mandy'

Lori Beth Denberg

Since All That: Lori Beth appeared in the movie Good Burger with fellow All That cast mates Josh Server, Kenan Thompson, and Kel Mitchell. She also had a minor role in the film Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story in 2004, playing cheerleader Martha Johnstone.

Best Quote:

"The classroom is no place to exchange ideas and information!" - Lori Beth Denberg as 'Miss Fingerly'

Katrina Johnson

Since All That: As of late, Katrina has been on a bit of an acting hiatus but she has performed stand-up comedy at The Laughing Factory in Los Angeles. Johnson has also hosted an online radio show called Uncensored Radio's Guilty Pleasures.

Best Quote:

"Look at me, I'm in a bathtub full of money. I'm a sawed-off freak, takin' a $4 billion jacuzzi!" - Katrina Johnson as 'Ross Perot'

Alisa Reyes

Since All That: Alisa has gone on to be cast in the NBC sitcom One World. She has also made guest appearances on HBO's Six Feet Under, Lifetime's Strong Medicine, PBS's The American Family, NYPD Blue, and Boston Public.

Best Quote:

Reyes: "Fran's here, and I'm here, and you're here, and you're gonna be heeeeeere...forrrrrever-" Denberg: "Stop it." -Alisa Reyes as 'Kiki'

Kenan Thompson

Since All That: Kenan has maintained a steady acting career starring in films such as Good Burger, Fat Albert, Snakes on a Plane, and The Smurfs. He has also gone onto appear on several television shows, most notably, Kenan & Kel and Saturday Night Live.

Best Quote:

"I'm Superdude, teenage superhero with powers that amaze the stupid." - Kenan Thompson as 'Superdude'

Kel Mitchell

Since All That: Kel has gone on to have a pretty successful movie and TV career after All That. He has starred in films such as Good Burger, Like Mike 2: Streetball and Dance Fu. Most notably, Mitchell has been cast in television shows for Nickelodeon and other networks including Kenan & Kel, Clifford the Big Red Dog, & Gameshakers, which he currently stars in. In 2015, he returned to his role as 'Ed' from Good Burger in a skit on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon along with his co-star, Kenan.

Best Quotes:

"Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?" -Kel Mitchell as 'Ed'

Who do you think has changed the most?

