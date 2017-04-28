The long-running TV series of Pretty Little Liars may be drawing to a close, but, as A said, "It's not over until I say it is!" THR chatted with Sasha Pieterse (Alison DiLaurentis), Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields) and Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings) and they teased some Pretty Little Liars movie details...

We're in the midst of the last days of Pretty Little Liars on TV — here's a taste of what's been happening:

Shay Mitchell reasoned:

"Sex and the City had two movies, so you never say never, right? It would absolutely be nice to see the PLLs again in five years, but I'll be catching up with them sooner than that."

Troian Bellisario kept the SATC vibe going, adding that, after the PLL finale, viewers get to make up their own minds:

"[They] get to imagine these girls going on and living these amazing lives while staying friends with each other. We joke around about it being like SATC, ‘Let’s just put the PLLs in Dubai and see what happens!’ But, how would you bring them back together? Once this mystery is done, it all depends on what the story would be. Would it just be about what they’re doing in life, and if that were the case, some time would have to pass and it would be very different."

Sasha Pieterse told THR — in typically cryptic Alison fashion — that PLL is full of potential for future projects:

"Rosewood goes on, there’s always more to say."

Well said, Sasha! How would you feel about a Pretty Little Liars movie?

