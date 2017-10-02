For years, the Dark Knight has been a lone wolf who takes great comfort in his secluded lifestyle. While he's had some romantic liaisons in the past, it's clear that he prefers spending time in the dark with his cave and gadgets rather than with another human being. Surprisingly, though, his loneliness changed when he started a relationship with his longtime love interest/rival/occasional nemesis, Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman.

Following a fruitful relationship that developed over the course of several issues written by Tom King, Bruce Wayne went down on one knee to propose to Selina in Batman #24. The event made headlines this past June. But in order to keep our expectations high, the antihero's answer has been left hanging for the past few months. But #SelinaKyle has finally given her answer.

Selina Kyle And Bruce Wayne Are Officially Engaged

USA Today released our first look at Batman #32. Before allowing his partner to answer, though, Bruce opened up to her and told her his deepest secret. One that's made him feel ashamed for the past few years.

The secret he confided to her was kept from readers, and if previous comic mysteries are anything to go by, it will probably stay that way for the next few issues. But thankfully for #BruceWayne, the secret, whatever it was, didn't faze Selina and she said yes.

This is a monumental moment for the Caped Crusader, but of course our heroes won't have an immediate happy ending. According to #TomKing, who spoke to USA Today for the release of the comic's preview, Bruce's next step in his love life will be met with mixed feelings from his friends in the superhero community:

"Some people are going to think, 'Oh, my gosh, he's gone insane, we need to fix him.’ And others will go, 'He's gone sane. We finally have a Batman we've been looking for.'"

I can't tell you how excited I am about this move. Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle have always had great chemistry together, and they complement each other in a way that no other #comicbook character has. Yes, there's some chemistry between Talia al Ghul and Batman, but their relationship is mostly built out of fear and dominance. His relationship with Selina, on the other hand, is built around love and respect for one another.

Neither one of them makes it easy for the other, and that's what makes them such a great couple, so I'm beyond happy with them tying the knot.

Will Their Marriage Last?

Let's face it: Comic book marriages aren't known for their longevity. Comics are structured as ongoing stories, so no tights-user has been able to have a happily ever after. Peter Parker got married but his union with Mary Jane was eventually annulled, same with Clark Kent and Lois Lane. So that begs the question: Will #DC follow through and allow Batman and #Catwoman to continue their relationship? Surprisingly, it looks like it will –– for now, at least.

Later on during his chat with USA Today, King revealed that Batman's marriage wouldn't be seen as a burden for writers to get rid of in order to boost sales. Instead, it will be used as a constant source of drama and storytelling for our characters' ongoing journey:

"In 78 years of this character, he lives in every kind of medium humankind can produce. But we’ve finally taken you someplace you haven’t seen before, so we're going to explore this."

King added, "Most superheroes, you make them happy and you end conflict — you give Spider-Man a wife and where do you go from there? But Batman's the opposite: You give him happiness and you create conflict, because he’s fundamentally a sad character."

So yes, Bats' relationship will last for the sake of keeping the story interesting, drama will be taken quite seriously by King. According to another King interview with CBR given at San Diego Comic-Con, Bruce Wayne is going on a peculiar road trip for unknown reasons:

"Batman leaves Gotham, he goes on a quest. We're going through the desert, he's got a horse, he's got a shotgun. He's going to have his shirt off with a sword, and hair on his chest [...] In his mind, he's entered someplace he's never gone, and now he's going to go off on a mission that's completely illegal [...] He's doing it on his own, because he hit that emotional breaking point — or happy point — that he has to move on with this."

If you're curious to see how Batman and Selina's relationship will go, you can pick up Batman #32 in shelves and online on October 4, 2017.

How do you feel about Batman and Catwoman being off the market? Do you think their marriage will last? Let me know in the comments!

