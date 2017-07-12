In 1982 Michael Jackson created the musical sensation "Thriller," a song that practically everyone blasts at full volume every Halloween. However, that's really his only contribution to the holiday — that, and looking like a ghostly mannequin. Yet, CBS announced that it is making an hour-long children's Halloween special with Michael Jackson’s acclaimed music as its soundtrack.

CBS released a press release about Michael Jackson's Halloween without even a mention of the song "Thriller" as a music source. What does it mention instead? Well, the universally loved term "millennial," of course, to describe the special's main characters, Vincent (Lucas Till) and Victoria (Kiersey Clemons).

Michael Jackson in 'Thriller' [Credit: Epic Records]

According to the press release, the plot follows Vincent and Victoria, who accidentally meet at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street and go on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated #MichaelJackson. Other voice actors for the #TV special will include: Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu and Jim Parsons.

While some materials have been released since Jackson's death in 2009 under his name, this special does seem to be a quick cash-in on the Jackson name. This seems like it could be delicate move on CBS's part in 2017, especially after the controversy surrounding Joseph Fiennes's casting as the singer in Urban Myths earlier this year.

Joseph Fiennes in 'Urban Myths' [Credit: Sky Arts]

The hour-long cartoon special is set to be released sometime this fall, whether we want it or not. Who knows — maybe we'll get a Vincent Price cameo. That'd be kind of neat.

