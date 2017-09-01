J.K. Rowling had conceptualized the Wizarding World while waiting for her train to London in 1990, and since the novel's first publication in 1997, Harry Potter has become a cultural phenomenon. Thanks to the franchise's devoted fanbase, readers have even managed to create a definitive timeline that explains the chronology of the magical world of Harry Potter – and September 1st, 2017 makes an important date in the Potterverse.

September 1st, 2017 is the day Harry Potter's second son, Albus Severus Potter, boards the Hogwarts Express and begins his education as a wizard at the Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft and Wizardry. That's right, the 'Nineteen Years Later' epilogue seen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 officially takes place today on Platform Nine and Three-Quarters!

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows finally brought the decade-long feud between Harry Potter and Voldemort to an end. In order to establish the repercussions of that fateful day, Rowling included a beautiful three-page epilogue set nineteen years after the Battle of Hogwarts.

Deathly Hallows's finale showcased an aged Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley, ushering their children (James, Albus and Lily) into the famous Platform Nine and Three-Quarters. As Harry's second son, Albus had comes of age to attend Hogwarts in 2017, so the franchise's favorite trio head to King's Cross to bid him goodbye and provide him with a few tips and tricks to enter his dream house, Gryffindor.

Albus: "What if i'm in Slytherin?" Harry: "Albus Severus, you were named for two headmaster of Hogwarts. One of them was a Slytherin and he was probably the bravest man I ever knew." Albus: "But jusy say... " Harry: " ...then Slytherin house will have gained an excellent student, won't it? It doesn't matter to us, Al. But if it matters to you, you'll be able to choose Gryffindor over Slytherin. The Sorting Hat takes your choice into account. Albus: "Really?" Harry: "It did for me."

As a fan, it's exciting to know that today is officially the day where this conversation happens. As fans may already know, September 1st is also a hugely important day in Hogwarts history for other reasons.

September 1st Is An Important Day At Hogwarts!

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

Ever since Hogwarts was established, September 1st has been the official day for the commencement of a new term and the first step for eleven-year-old wizards and witches into the world of magic. As Hogwarts believes in the process of grooming a wizard according to their inherent talents, every new student is made to wear the sorting hat, where they're swiftly sorted into their Hogwarts house (Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin).

Apart from deciding the future of the students of Hogwarts, September 1st holds great significance as it also marks the day when legends of the wizarding community met each other. In 1832, when Elphias Doge was being mocked for his scarred face, Albus Dumbledore was the one to befriend him - and they remained close until his dying day.

September 1st, 1991 is especially memorable for #HarryPotter fans, as Harry, Ron and Hermione quickly forged a bond that became a shining example of friendship for years to come. In more recent memory, the date marks the beginning of Albus' own adventures at Hogwarts.

The Events Of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Start Today!

Today will also be of special importance because it kickstarts the events of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, where Albus will make an unlikely alliance with Scorpius Malfoy. Because Harry Potter had become the emblem of Gryffindor through his heroic activities, Albus's entry into Slytherin will set him off on a journey that'll meddle with every event that happened in the seven-part series. While Harry's odyssey was a compelling story of being the Chosen One, Albus's life will showcase the weight of living under that Chosen One's shadow - and it all starts today, with Albus' first day at Hogwarts!

'Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

September 1st, 2017 is certainly a momentous day for Potterheads worldwide, marking the final moments of the original Harry Potter series and the beginning of Albus's very own adventures. When all's said and done, lets raise our wands to the sky and welcome Albus Severus Potter to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry!

Will you be celebrating this important day in Wizarding World? Let me know with a comment below.