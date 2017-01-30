Following President Trump's controversial immigration ban over the weekend, and the subsequent detaining of two Iraqis at JFK Airport in New York, the New York City Taxi Worker's Alliance called for a total stop to pickups from the airport. While the move was applauded by many, Uber continued to operate, and suspended surge pricing on rides from JFK, prompting a huge backlash in the form of #DeleteUber.
The #DeleteUber movement was initially borne out of the refusal to halt service to the airport, but once rival company, Lyft pledged to donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the hashtag gained insane momentum, and soon many celebs jumped on board to ditch the app once and for all. Take a look below to see just some of the celebs who have ditched Uber in favorite of Lyft or other alternatives:
Star Trek actor George Takei
Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Actor and comedian Rob Corddry
Reality TV star, Rob Kardashian
The Path actor Michelle Monaghan
American Horror Story and Dallas Buyers Club actor Denis O'Hare
Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman
Empire and Hidden Figures star, Taraji P. Henson
Bloodline actor John Leguizamo
The Goonies and Raising Hope actor, Martha Plimpton
Grey's Anatomy star, Jesse Williams
Singer and actor Janelle Monáe
Princess and the Frog voice actor, Anika Noni Rose
