ByAllanah Faherty, writer at Creators.co
Staff Writer and resident Walking Dead expert at MP. Tweet me @bananallanah or email allanah@moviepilot.com
Allanah Faherty

Following President Trump's controversial immigration ban over the weekend, and the subsequent detaining of two Iraqis at JFK Airport in New York, the New York City Taxi Worker's Alliance called for a total stop to pickups from the airport. While the move was applauded by many, Uber continued to operate, and suspended surge pricing on rides from JFK, prompting a huge backlash in the form of #DeleteUber.

The #DeleteUber movement was initially borne out of the refusal to halt service to the airport, but once rival company, Lyft pledged to donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the hashtag gained insane momentum, and soon many celebs jumped on board to ditch the app once and for all. Take a look below to see just some of the celebs who have ditched Uber in favorite of Lyft or other alternatives:

Star Trek actor George Takei

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Actor and comedian Rob Corddry

Reality TV star, Rob Kardashian

The Path actor Michelle Monaghan

See also:

American Horror Story and Dallas Buyers Club actor Denis O'Hare

Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman

Empire and Hidden Figures star, Taraji P. Henson

Bloodline actor John Leguizamo

The Goonies and Raising Hope actor, Martha Plimpton

Grey's Anatomy star, Jesse Williams

Singer and actor Janelle Monáe

Princess and the Frog voice actor, Anika Noni Rose

Poll

Have you deleted your Uber app or account?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Comments
Trending from our Creators