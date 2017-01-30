Following President Trump's controversial immigration ban over the weekend, and the subsequent detaining of two Iraqis at JFK Airport in New York, the New York City Taxi Worker's Alliance called for a total stop to pickups from the airport. While the move was applauded by many, Uber continued to operate, and suspended surge pricing on rides from JFK, prompting a huge backlash in the form of #DeleteUber.

The #DeleteUber movement was initially borne out of the refusal to halt service to the airport, but once rival company, Lyft pledged to donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the hashtag gained insane momentum, and soon many celebs jumped on board to ditch the app once and for all. Take a look below to see just some of the celebs who have ditched Uber in favorite of Lyft or other alternatives:

Star Trek actor George Takei

Lyft donates $1mil to ACLU while Uber doubles down on its support for Trump. #DeleteUber — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2017

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Actor and comedian Rob Corddry

@lyft to donate 1 million $ to ACLU while @uber profits off the backs of detainees. Altruism is a better business model #DeleteUber — rob corddry (@robcorddry) January 29, 2017

Reality TV star, Rob Kardashian

The Path actor Michelle Monaghan

Wow. Just wow. This is what America is about folks. Thank you @lyft @ACLU https://t.co/Xduij9D2E5 — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) January 29, 2017

American Horror Story and Dallas Buyers Club actor Denis O'Hare

Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman

Empire and Hidden Figures star, Taraji P. Henson

Bloodline actor John Leguizamo

The boycott is on delete #uber get #lyft or #juno just as good and they dont track u when its off either!! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 29, 2017

The Goonies and Raising Hope actor, Martha Plimpton

Grey's Anatomy star, Jesse Williams

Singer and actor Janelle Monáe

Princess and the Frog voice actor, Anika Noni Rose

I will be downloading the @Lyft app. post. haste. ( and they don't cyber stalk you when your trip is over) https://t.co/XI4TUYhdET — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) January 29, 2017

Source: The Hollywood Reporter