It a familiar scenario for many of us that had the chance to meet our favorite celebrities: our hand reaches into our pocket, searching frantically for our cellphone in the hope of getting that one hazy, out of focus picture with them. That's the same picture we will brag about later in social media.

However, there are celebrities who just don't want to comply with their fans' wishes. Apparently, Justin Bieber isn't the only one who despises taking selfies with his biggest supporters. Here are five celebrities who absolutely hate taking pictures with their fans.

5. Chris Pratt

Who would have thought that the Star Lord hates snapping photos with fans? He is not a fan of it and well, his reasons are justifiable.

I just don't take pictures with people. Because that's not about enjoying the moment; it's about stealing the moment to brag about later. So, I say, ‘Would you settle for a handshake?’ And then they take the picture anyway.

People do care more about the picture sometimes as it serves as a souvenir. It's not everyday that someone gets to meet a celebrity they adore (and especially get snapped in a single frame together). Apparently, it has been difficult for Chris to adjust with fame as he goes on to say:

It's tough sometimes, the amount of management you need to do on things you used to do spontaneously. What I really miss is sitting down and talking to strangers who don't know me, so we can discover each other.

So good luck convincing Chris for a selfie.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios]

4. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer's case was been a bit different. Initially, she used to take photos with fans but decided to stop abruptly after facing a strange incident. Take a look at her Instagram post from 2016:

This guy in front of his family just ran up next to me scared the sh-t out of me. Put a camera in my face. I asked him to stop and he said " no it's America and we paid for you" this was in front of his daughter. I was saying stop and no. Great message to your kid. Yes legally you are allowed to take a picture of me. But I was asking you to stop and saying no. I will not take picture with people anymore and it's because of this dude in Greenville.

If someday Amy refuses to take a photo with you, curse the man in Greenville!

3. Maisie Williams

People would probably kill for a picture with this Game of Thrones star, but Maisie doesn't find it difficult to say "No" to your face at all, as she told NYLON:

If I don't want a picture one day, I don't have a problem saying no. I know some people get really weird about that, like, 'You're so mean.' But if I was really in love with someone, I wouldn't just want a picture—I'd want to hang out with them.

Well, perhaps the next time you ask Maisie for a photo with her, one more name gets added to Arya Stark's list. The consequences of that are well known.

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

2. Kirsten Dunst

Our former Mary Jane rules out any photos with fans whenever she can. If you have seen her in the 2014 short film "Aspirational," you would already know that. In the film, she is recognized by two girls who were just passing by in their car while Kirsten is waiting outside of her house. They immediately approach her and start clicking selfies without uttering a single word. A confused looking Dunst asks, “Do you want to talk or anything? I mean, you can ask me a question. Are you curious about anything?”

Astonishingly, one girl responds, "Can you tag me?" and then the other girl mutters that she had the same question. Dunst is left blank-faced and the film ends there. Take a look in the short film below:

1. Emma Watson

Every Potterhead's fantasy is to have a photo with the real Hermione Granger. Well, she might give you an autograph but she is going to put a Body-Binder curse on you if you ask for a photograph with her. Emma told Vanity Fair that she considers these photos as an obstruction to her leading a normal life.

For me, it's the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they've created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I'm wearing and who I'm with.

We can't blame her for trying to live her life, but it sure does bring an end to all our dreams of sharing the frame with her.

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in 'Harry Potter' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

So, if you ever come across these celebrities, the chances of you getting a photo with them are slim to none. However, there are many who absolutely love taking pictures with their fans. All is not lost then, is it?

Is there any celebrity you're dying for a photo with? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

