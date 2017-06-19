Father's Day is here and the celebrities are filling their Instagram accounts with loving, funny and darn right adorable messages about their dads and little ones. Sure, about 75 percent of them are probably doing it because they forgot an actual gift just like me, but if it truly is the thought that counts, these guys have nailed it.

Below are a collection of posts celebrating parenthood, fathers and father figures in general to celebrate our favorite celeb dads and the dads who gave us our favorite celebs. Hurrah!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Let's just hope the Rock can't smell what his adorable baby daughter Jasmine is cooking!

Vin Diesel

Only Vin Diesel can get away with putting on some pre-father's days festivities for himself and not sounding like self indulgent.

Ryan Reynolds

Being a Dad isn't just about eating a huge bag of gummy-bears as your wife gives birth. It means being comfortable with the word hero. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 18, 2017

Let's hope that Ryan Reynolds is trying to subvert the unfortunate phenomenon of fathers who do things for their kids being seen as 'heroes' while the mom's are overlooked as simply doing their 'duty.'

Freddie Prinz Jr.

Looks like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinz Jr.'s daughter Charlotte is a big Wolverine fan and we heartily approve!

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo is the sort of celeb everyone wants to be their second-dad and from these adorable snaps, it's easy to see why.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's husband Jim Toth might not be famous, but he is still a superstar to his son Tennessee and his step kids Ava and Deacon.

Mark Wahlberg

He might not be able to nail a Kardashian level selfie (that lighting!), but there is no doubt that Mark Wahlberg loves his family with all his heart.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot gave a cake-based shout out to her husband Yaron Varsano for always being their for her and their two children.

Chrissy Teiegen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have long been the very definition of #relationshipgoals so it's no surprise that she pulled it out of the bag with this gushing message for Father's Day.

Kim Kardashian

Sure, we all know Kanye for his out of control antics and Twitter Tourette's, but to little North he is just plain daddy.

Michelle Obama

Sasha Obama may have presidential parents, but they clearly didn't use their diplomacy skills when they posted this cringeworthy childhood pic.

Chris Pratt

My old man was strong, funny, uneducated and whip smart. He drank whiskey on his death bed. He could build anything. He was there. Always. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) June 18, 2017

Chris Pratt's dad might not be with us anymore, but his legacy has ensured that Chris never forgets where he came from.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman showed us a picture really does paint 1000 words by letting this cute pic of him chilling with his dad do the talking.

Justin Bieber

I guess someone has to love Jeremy Bieber and it might as well be Justin Bieber himself.

Luke Evans

Luke Evans took his appreciation back two generations by taking some time to show his granddad a little love.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas make the internet expel a collective "awwwww!" with this throwback snap of his dad tending to a miniature trio of Jonas bros.

Drake

I think it is pretty clear who gives Drake his style tips.

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler's dad is a regular on her show and this pic suggests the father-daughter duo have been close for many years.

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter wanted to make it clear that father figures who do not happen to be related by blood should still get the appreciation they deserve on Father's Day. This pic shows the Modern Family actor with her real dad, Glenn Workman, and her sister Shanelle's husband David Gray.

As fans will know, Ariel has a complicated family situation and her sister is appointed as her legal guardian. This close motherly bond has meant that Winter now sees David as a stepdad.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza proved that her family is as cool as she is with this hilarious gangster-esque portrait.

Abbi Jackobson

Broad City's Abi looked back to fond memories of gazing at the stars with her beloved father, Brian.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union used Father's Day as a platform to speak out against the racial prejudices her father has suffered thanks to the color of his skin, despite the fact that he has strived to be a good man all of his life.

Lily Beckinsale

The winner of Father's Day 2017 goes to the hilarious Lily Beckinsale for this shout out to her dad and Twilight patriarch, Martin Sheen.

Viola Davis

Father's Day must be a bittersweet day for Viola Davis whose dad is no longer with us, but the inimitable actor took the time to honor his memory.

Kourtney Kardashian

All three of the Kardashian sisters took the time to remember their late-father, Rob Kardashian in touching pics from the past.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana's father might have passed away many years ago, but he lives on through his grandkids.

Which celebrity would you love to be your second father?