Stars, they're just like us; especially when it comes to loving our moms with a particularly intensity on one special day of the year! This Mother's Day all of our favorite celebs have been leaving adoring tributes to the women who raised them on various social media platforms, and below is a round up of the best celebrations of the messy, marvelous and magnificent nature of motherhood.

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom's mom might have stick insects as friends, but he doesn't think any less of her for it.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

I can't believe it's not Sarah!

Viola Davis

Viola Davis's mom Mae Alice has quite the resume and her daughter loves each and every skill.

Jenna DeWan Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum is a spitting image of her beautiful mom, and that winning smile suggests they share the same mischievous sense of humor too.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel sends love to all the mothers out there with a cosmic peace sign across the interwebs.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese revels in her adorable brood of mini-mes.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Mothers Day also happens to be Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple's birthday, but she still has time to show her mom some post it love.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki's mom is looking totally "Bang, bang."

Ariane Grande

Proof, if you ever needed it, that Ariane has always been a rainbow unicorn.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner celebrates the undisputed kween of the Kardashian klan, the ever hilarious MJ.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek might be a celeb, but the How To Be A Latin Lover star loves flowers as much as the next mother.

Debra Messing

Debra Messing's message to her late mother is heartbreakingly honest and imbued with deep affection.

Madonna

Madonna's mom may no longer be with her, but the pop icon can feel her watching over her everyday.

Alicia Keys

Alisha Keys celebrated the diverse roles her mother has stepped into throughout her life and asked her fans to do the same.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker really got in the festive spirit for Mother's Day by becoming a creepy disembodied voice swooping over bagels, because why not?

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid praised her mother Yolanda's capacity for compassion and simultaneously proved she was always a model, even at age 4.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba planted one on her beautiful momma while looking angelic in white.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning might not be a tall, elegant gazelle like her mom, but she inherited all the important stuff inside instead. Awwww.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain and her mom could pass for sisters in this beautiful portrait.

Jacob Tremblay

As if Room's Jacob Tremblay meeting his favorite celebs at the Oscars wasn't adorable enough, here he is giving his "Smother" a good squish.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey showed off her love of motherhood while casually accessorising with two human-sized teddy bears, like you do.

Heidi Klum

Cuddle puddle!

Michelle Obama

Happy #MothersDay to my mom. I strive to be the kind of mother to my girls that you have always been to me. pic.twitter.com/ZXIjHAm7jC — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 14, 2017

Michelle Obama and her mom really know how to colorblock and I am living for it.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore seems to have forgotten that the dads have their own day too, but we will forgive her for it for because of that cheesy grin.

Elton John

Elton John and his mom have been estranged since an explosive row back in 2008, but the British legend is so happy they managed to bury the hatchet.

Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn wrote a deeply moving post about all of the mothers who preceded her while celebrating her daughter's birth and the future she wants for her child.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's mom spares no prisoners and her daughter loves her for it.

Abbi Jacobson

Broad City's Abbi Jacobson clearly got her stellar fashion sense from her beautiful mom.

Jon Legend

Jon Legend is in awe of his wife Chrissy Teigan's ability to bring love and joy into his daughter's life.

Emma Roberts

Look at how beaming Emma is to spend time with her mom!

Tia Mowry

Sister Sister's Tia Mowry recognizes the hard graft of motherhood, but thinks it is totally worth the reward.

Carice van Houten

Of course, being a mom isn't all flowers and rainbows and Game of Thrones's Carice van Houten bought things down to earth with a skid-marked comforter. Happy Mother's day.