Off the back of a year that was dreadful for celebrity deaths, January 2017 rounds off another month of tragic farewells with a tearful goodbye. John Hurt is the latest legend to tragically pass, taking with him a career that has spanned two Oscar nominations, a knighthood, and 55 years in acting. Hurt died at the age of 77 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and as a legend of the silver screen, it is unsurprising that the great and the good have poured out their hearts in memory of Hurt on social media. Everyone from Guillermo del Toro to Mel Brooks shared their fond memories of the English gent.

Described as a "venerable human being," Hurt will surely be missed thanks to his immense acting talent and powerful performances in movies like Midnight Express and most recently Jackie. Hurt is remembered by co-stars and admirers alike, however, with such a diverse back catalogue, he has worked with anyone and everyone in Hollywood:

John Hurt was one of the most powerful, giving, and effortlessly real actors I've ever worked with. Remarkable human being. U will be missed — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 28, 2017

So so sad to have lost such an extraordinary talent and friend. Sir John Hurt. R. I. P. pic.twitter.com/J2eMMBVNLB — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 28, 2017

No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

Equally legendary director/actor Mel Brooks reminded us of how Hurt's role as John Merrick in The Elephant Man made him unforgettable. The duo worked together when Hurt (briefly) reprised his iconic role as Kane from Alien for a part in Brooks's goofball comedy Spaceballs.

RIP John Hurt. Always great pic.twitter.com/rbPssFNVsy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 28, 2017

John Hurt was nothing if not movingly human. Loyal, loving and incredibly intelligent and kind. He was family. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 28, 2017

So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

Hurt, who played wand maestro Garrick Ollivander in the Harry Potter film series, was remembered by author J.K. Rowling, while Potter co-star Bonnie Wright said "Wand shopping will never be the same without you." The entire Harry Potter community were saddened by Hurt's loss, asking fans to "raise a wand" as tribute.

Wands up for John Hurt (Garrick Ollivander). pic.twitter.com/GOYAThO9ff — shey (@samftdestieI) January 28, 2017

John was such a fine actor, one of the very best! My thoughts go out to his family. #RIPJohnhurt pic.twitter.com/Bwx9U2T9qh — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) January 28, 2017

Oh no. What terrible news. We've lost #JohnHurt as great on the stage, small screen and big. A great man & great friend of Norfolk & #NCFC — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 28, 2017

JOHN HURT. Simply an inspiration to all of us artists. Hopefully he will influence many actors in the future for a long long time. pic.twitter.com/LDlB07CB58 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 28, 2017

Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio reminded us that even Hollywood actors like himself could learn a lot from Hurt. Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted: “John Hurt. Midnight Express. Nothing better. Ever" and Sharon Stone: "God speed to John Hurt, a legendary actor and good human being."

So sorry to hear of Sir John Hurt's passing. A gloriously talented actor, one of the best, of this or any era. Rest in peace, sir. — Alfred Molina (@OfficialMolina) January 28, 2017

My deepest sympathies to John Hurt's family, friends and fans. He was a dear friend. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 28, 2017

Sir John Hurt showed us that your career can be diverse as the characters you play. So many wonderful performances.

John Barrowman MBE pic.twitter.com/uOLSPEa51k — John Barrowman MBE (@Team_Barrowman) January 28, 2017

Natalie Portman shared her sadness in a touching statement on her time with Hurt:

"I was lucky enough to make two films with him — both of which were taken to the next level because of his performances. He was the most talented actor, and also a deeply good and funny and poetic and smart and warm human being."

However, nothing was more heartfelt than the parting message from Hurt's widow, Anwen. In a statement to the Press Association, his wife described the world as a "strange place" now that her husband was gone, but that she would remember him fondly:

"John was the most sublime of actors and the most gentlemanly of gentlemen with the greatest of hearts and the most generosity of spirit. He touched all our lives with joy and magic and it will be a strange world without him."

See also:

A Fitting Farewell

'The Elephant Man' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

First starring in 1962's The Wild and the Willing, Hurt went on to appear in over 129 movies and dozens of TV shows. The actor will be most remembered for his roles in movies like The Elephant Man, Nineteen Eighty-Four, and the Hellboy films. For some, he will be known as a veteran of sci-fi; Hurt's "chestburster" scene from Ridley Scott's Alien is one of the greatest horror scenes ever and set his path into other sci-fi outings like Snowpiercer, V for Vendetta, and even a stint on Doctor Who.

While Hurt may be gone, he is certainly not forgotten, and still has a few more tricks up his sleeve. There will be five posthumous films starring Hurt released in 2017, which include the historical war drama Darkest Hour, which features Ben Mendelsohn and once again teams Hurt up with Gary Oldman. With a career more diverse than most, Hurt will lovingly be remembered as the hero he was.

Check out Hurt's iconic scene in Alien, and don't forget our poll below!