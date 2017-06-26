It's that time of year again, guys. The time of year when many of the globe's hottest celebs whip out their Daisy Dukes, bam some expensive reflectors over their eyeballs, bust out the Hunter wellies and get ready to shake their moons in an English field. Yup, Glastonbury just happened, and as you would expect, the "it" crowd were out in force.

Here's a selection of some of the most famous of faces spotted making the rounds this weekend:

Cara Delevigne & Margot Robbie

I want to be complimentary about these outfits, but to do so would mean admitting that they probably chose them themselves, so instead let's just ooze over how much their friendship is the ultimate in Squad goals.

Johnny Depp

Never has the name of his band suited him more.

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie

Their outfits might be a bit on the safe side, but who TF cares when the humans inside them are so darn cute?!

Bradley Cooper

This man gets more attractive every year, I swear.

Alexa Chung

To be fair, Alexa Chung could wear a trash bag and still look fantastic.

Adwoa Aboah

Hey Aboah, Jamiroquai called. He's a bit pissed.

Brad Pitt

The man candy vibe was strong this year.

Tilda Swinton

Complete with 2017's coveted summer essential: Okja plush in rose.

Sienna Miller & Poppy Delevingne

LEGS

Katy Perry

"Come here and tell me I'm copying Miley Cyrus, come here and say it to my face!"

Craig David

What's your flava?

The Beckhams

Brooklyn is now 18 years old. Think about that.