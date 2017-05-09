Note: The following contains major spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Let’s face it, there hasn’t been a Marvel movie as fun and thrilling as #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2, since, well...the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

This might be because a Marvel movie finally had a villain that was not entirely forgettable (aside from Loki, naturally). Ego the Living Planet unfortunately met his end in Guardians 2, but perhaps he left us a clue as to who the next adversary, or adversaries, for the Guardians of the Galaxy may be. (Hint: It’s all centered around the family.)

Ego The Living Planet Is A Celestial God

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

We learned in Guardians 2 that Ego was a Celestial being, revealing to his son, #PeterQuill, that he himself had the Celestial gene, making Peter Quill a demigod. The father and son reunion didn’t last long after Ego revealed to Peter his plan to rebuild the universe in his image, and that he was the one who gave Meredith Quill, Peter’s mother, cancer.

Ego needed Peter Quill’s newfound Celestial powers to fulfill his plan, but Peter refused to adhere to Ego’s evil scheme and instead, resolved to destroy him with the help of the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Revenge Of Star-Lord's Celestial Family

Now, we know that the first movie centered around Star-Lord’s inability to find closure in his mother’s death, finding solace in the company of his newfound galactic friends. In the second movie, we then discover that #StarLord’s Celestial father killed his mother, which subsequently leads to Star-Lord killing Ego.

Essentially, we are seeing a pattern involving Peter Quill’s extended family. If the trend continues, then the main antagonist for #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 might well be another relative of Star-Lord's (this time the crazy uncle, perhaps?). By that I mean another Celestial being, one related to Ego.

A possible #EasterEgg, or clue, supporting the theory is the scene in the movie when Ego shows Peter Eternity. The floor where they are standing resembles a family tree, and interestingly, it is during this scene that Ego explains to Star-Lord his Celestial background.

Moreover, the death of Ego could come as a shocker for the remaining Celestials in the galaxy, causing them to unite once more, since it seems, based on Ego’s apparent loneliness, that they’ve parted ways. Maybe that is why Ego was so alone, because he might have been exiled by his own Celestial family. (Similar to what happened to Yondu in the beginning of Guardians 2.)

The Celestials then, could be the most powerful villains the Guardians have ever faced, making them the perfect opponents for the third movie. Could we even see the return of #KurtRussell, this time as Alter-Ego, Ego’s brother from the comics?

Why Adam Warlock Won't Be The Main Villain In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Of course, we also know that Adam Warlock will almost certainly make an appearance in Guardians 3, as mentioned by #KevinFeige when he spoke with Slash Film:

Adam is not in Infinity War. He’s always been top of mind for the Guardians franchise. And if he appears anywhere in the future, it’ll be with Guardians.

Based on Guardians 2’s end-credit scenes, Ayesha is building #AdamWarlock for the sole purpose of killing the Guardians of the Galaxy. I believe that after Warlock is born and faces the Guardians, he’ll realize that they are a force of good and will eventually join them. With Adam Warlock on their side, the Guardians will need an opponent even stronger than Ego to face in their third outing, and those are the Celestials.

Unless Galactus’ rights revert back to Marvel or Adam Warlock defies expectations when he debuts in the #MCU, then it’s time we prepare ourselves for the angry Celestial uncle Peter Quill doesn’t know he has—yet.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now in theaters.