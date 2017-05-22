The Billboard Music Awards is an annual celebration of the year in music, but it also makes time to honor musical icons and legendary songs. This year was no different, with performances from Cher, Miley Cyrus, and Nicki Minaj. All the performances were great, but there was one artist in particular who moved the audience to tears: the amazing Celine Dion.

#CelineDion took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards and celebrated Titanic’s 20th anniversary with a jaw-dropping rendition of the hit song 'My Heart Will Go On'. Her performance was breathtaking, and it instantly became the moment of the night.

Celine Dion Performs 'My Heart Will Go On' At The Billboard Music Awards

celine dion singing "my heart will go on" from titanic at the billboard music awards pic.twitter.com/7ISh76hcR1 — tag somebody (@tagtuesdays) May 22, 2017

It was announced on May 8, 2017 that Celine Dion was slated to perform 'My Heart Will Go On' at the Billboard Music Awards, but nobody fully anticipated the emotion Dion would induce when she was on stage. The performance was amazing, and she sounded the same as when she first recorded the song 20 years ago.

In a statement released prior to her performance, Celine Dion commented on her love for the song, and paid respect to the men who wrote it:

"This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career. It's a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards' international stage, in celebration of the film's 20 anniversary. I'm so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come."

For those that were raised in the ‘90s, 'My Heart Will Go On' was inescapable. It was on the radio constantly, and the video played on MTV (back when they still showed music videos) several times a day.

The song became a permanent fixture in music history, and it's one of the few songs to win an Oscar and a Grammy. 'My Heart Will Go On' is a part of film history as well, and every time you hear it, you are transported back to the time when you first saw #Titanic. Celine Dion's performance at the BMAs created a lot of nostalgia for '90s kids, and it hit the internet right in the feels.

Twitter Couldn't Handle Celine Dion's Performance Of 'My Heart Will Go On'

'My Heart Will Go On' is one of those songs that sneaks up on you. When we were growing up, we heard the song so much that it just became noise at a certain point. But it's still bouncing around in our memory, a relic of life and culture 20 years ago.

Hearing it again has triggered strong emotions of nostalgia that many people didn't even realize they associated with this song. This unexpected emotional recall happened on a global scale as Dion sung, and Twitter couldn’t handle it:

It is literally hours later and I'm still crying over Celine Dion. I will never be over how flawless she is. TWO WEEKS. @celinedion #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/tmBmMZn0pc — Amanda Azar (@amandaazar) May 22, 2017

Celine Dion hitting us with these Titanic feels #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/Wr3dnim2bA — Hitsugaya Keyblade (@Tinytay19) May 22, 2017

Celine Dion just slayed "My Heart Will Go On" at the #BBMAswith a #Titanic video playing in the background. pic.twitter.com/SeaNc5OnC1 — Tayler Pitts (@tay_pitts) May 22, 2017

Me willingly falling over inside the Titanic as it hits the iceberg just so Celine Dion can sing about me 95 years later pic.twitter.com/2ZjyKNR9t8 — dani (@dcagiunta) May 22, 2017

Celine Dion is a LEGEND. Show these shaky note whisperers what singing truly is. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/kOGZgYC7gR — Ryan W-N (@SourceRyan) May 22, 2017

Celine Dion killed that performance, I'm crying rn — Jizel Reyes (@jaayreey) May 22, 2017

I can confidently say Cline Dion is not a human but an angel... — Matty (@matty_millz_) May 22, 2017

#BBMAs as soon as the guy starts playing the flute everybody starts bawling their eyes out because they know Celine Dion is about to start — I'M ALL THE WAY UP (@chris_drop) May 22, 2017

So the Celine Dion performance of My Heart Will Go On is taking me to another level emotionally wow wow wow — Bridget (@bridgersss) May 22, 2017

Celine Dion’s performance will be talked about for weeks to come, and it was an amazing moment in Billboard Music Award history. It’s one of the rare instances where you don’t realize how much a song is into your emotions until you hear it, but when you do, it's truly something special.

