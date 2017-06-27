Chad Michael Murray was the heartthrob of the 2000s thanks to his popular roles in numerous teen melodramas and romantic comedies. His performance as lovable jock, Austin Ames in 2004's A Cinderella Story significantly contributed to his heartthrob status due to his remarkably good looks and the wonderful chemistry he shared with co-star Hilary Duff. Recently, the father-of-two dusted off his look from the film to become a real life Prince Charming during a charity event, and fans have been swooning over this wonderful gesture.

"IT STILL FITS!"

Murray and his wife, Sarah Roemer, attended the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)'s 16th annual oncology prom, and this year's theme was Alice In Wonderland. This incredible event, which invited 250 cancer patients and their guests to attend, offers a night of normalcy for kids who may have had to miss their own proms due to illness.

Prior to attending, Murray noted in a Facebook live video that it had been 18 years since his high school graduation and that he was excited to go to prom again. The handsome actor thanked Warner Bros. for letting him “take the wardrobe out for a night" while showcasing the effort taken to create one of the most decorated proms you'll ever see. He also mentions sharing a dance with Roemer (at what was her first time at prom) and that he still managed to fit into the costume 13 years later.

The Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) shared a heartwarming picture of Murray greeting attendee Liliana Paez Gallardodiring and he genuinely looks like he's straight out of a fairy tale.

Murray reprising his famous role for an honorable cause is incredible to see. Both he and Roemer seemingly had a wonderful time and their enthusiasm is clear to see on their respective social media channels. The delightful event was also attended by actors Jake T. Austin and Drake Bell, with Austin taking to Instagram to share a picture taken with Murray at the event. Thanks to everyone involved in making this wonderful event become a reality, this prom surely brought a smile to many faces and jubilation was felt throughout the night.

For those craving more #ChadMichaelMurray, he appeared in the CMT mini-series Sun Records alongside Drake Milligan, Trevor Donovan, Kevin Fonteyne, Christian Lees, Dustin Ingram, Billy Gardell, Jonah Lees and Jennifer Holland.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)

