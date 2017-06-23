What better way to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the #MCU than by throwing the biggest #superhero celebration ever? We are of course talking about the Russo brothers and their upcoming #InfinityWar, which promises to be the supes film to end all films. Teasing some 60+ heroes on our screen, there ain't no party like a Russo party and we are hoping for a Where's Waldo of #comicbook fandom.

For the past decade, we have seen the likes of Nick Fury and Tony Stark assemble a team of Earth's mightiest heroes and face off against some pretty formidable foes. However, as some of our advanced Avengers get a little long in the tooth, fans are rightly looking at the team and eyeing up some substitutions. While replacing Tony with Riri Williams, Thor with Jane Foster, and Bruce with Amadeus Cho may be a long way off, you can't blame us for wanting to know who's in and who's out this time around.

The Panther's Out Of The Bag

Well, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, #ChadwickBoseman has given us some insight on when Marvel will be ushering in a new era and when we can expect the changing of the guard(ians). When asked about the team after it seemly disbanded during Captain America: Civil War, Boseman discussed the chances of anyone new coming on board:

“No. No new characters. All the same ones.”

While some sites have taken this to mean that the likes of #BrieLarson's Captain Marvel won't be appearing, we should clarify that hopefully Boseman is only referring to characters joining the official Avengers team rather than the cast of Infinity War. However, if the third Avengers film really isn't bringing in anyone new, Marvel could be saving Larson's entry into the MCU for the sequel, #Avengers4. With such a large promised cast, I struggle to see how Infinity War can't introduce a single new character, but this could be the case. Considering the brilliant way in which Civil War brought in new talent, I think it would be a disservice to fans to just scramble around in the MCU storeroom for the cast.

Keeping It Old School

If Boseman's comments are to be taken with a pinch of salt, he could simply be implying that we may see Captain Marvel, but not to expect her to get a little "I'm an Avenger" sticker by the end of the movie. While the "official team" is still up in the air, it does sound like later recruits including Scarlet Witch, War Machine, Vision, and Falcon won't be having their membership revoked. Unfortunately, Boseman's comments could mean bad news for Peter Parker and Scott Lang, who will likely be relegated to the sidelines in smaller roles once more.

Also, what does Boseman's comment mean for Avengers alumni like Thor, Hulk, and Hawkeye who all seemed to have left? We have already seen various filming reports that confirm our mighty hammer-wielder and Dr. Banner will be coming back to Earth with a bump after Thor: Ragnarok, and it sounds like Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will be in tow too. With quite an absence, missing out on the team's troubles over the Sokovia Accords, will it be as simple as just slotting back into the ranks? It also leads us to the biggest question of all: With #RobertDowney Jr.'s Iron Man parting ways with Cap after Civil War, is our red and gold hero technically still an Avenger too? It is hard to imagine the team without having the smart-mouthed Stark standing at its helm, but he could also be watching from a distance.

Interestingly, even if the team won't be adding anyone new, it doesn't necessarily mean we won't be losing anyone from the ranks of the Avengers either. We already know that Chris Evans is due to bow out of his role as Captain America after the "Infinity Saga" is over, but the rest of the cast have been relatively quiet on their futures.

It is presumed that Infinity War will end on some major cliffhanger leading into Avengers 4. Killing off a major player would be one hell of a way to solidify #Thanos as the biggest bad of the MCU and chuck that pesky villain problem out the window. Whatever happens, and even if we don't see anyone new, Infinity War promises to be a supersized adventure, and will hopefully continue the MCU's grip as the highest-grossing movie franchise ever with one golden infinity gauntlet.

