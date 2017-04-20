With Season 7 of The Walking Dead done and dusted, the cast and crew are now preparing to begin filming on Season 8 and what is certain to be all out war between Rick's army and the Saviors.

#TheWalkingDead traditionally films between May and November (yes, they spend their whole summer shooting outside in the hot Georgia sun!), but ahead of filming next month it looks like the cast are preparing to go back to work with a little light script reading. And if the tweets are to be believed, then Season 8 sounds pretty damn good!

After finishing reading the script for Season 8, Episode 1, Chandler Riggs a.k.a Carl Grimes took to Twitter to give fans his very succinct review of the episode; and suffice to say, things are looking good for the premiere:

just finished reading 801 of twd and oooo man it's good — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) April 19, 2017

Unfortunately Riggs wasn't spilling any details about what the script contains, but fans of the series know to expect that the main storyline of Season 8 (or at least the first half of Season 8) will be the war between the two groups. Traditionally a Walking Dead season premiere has been full of some pretty intense stuff, and the smart money is on Season 8 being even bigger than previous seasons, but let's revisit the last three season premieres and see what its got to beat.

Season 7, Episode 1: Negan's Victims Revealed

Negan swings Lucille [Credit: Gene Page/AMC]

The emotional Season 7 premiere saw the end to the most painful cliffhanger in Walking Dead history when fans learned that not only had Negan killed Abraham Ford, but also our beloved Glenn Rhee. The result was a totally beaten down Rick Grimes, and it would take the entire first half of the season before the leader we knew and love was back in control again.

Season 6, Episode 1: The Herd And The Wolves

Daryl leading the herd away [Credit: Gene Page/AMC]

The Season 6 premiere was an ambitious one, flicking between the present (in color), where Rick and co were preparing to draw a huge herd of walkers away from a quarry; and the past (in black and white), where the town was dealing with the fall out from the town council meeting where Reg and Pete were killed. As the episode progressed, it looked as though everything was going to plan. Then all of a sudden, a horn started blaring (thanks to the Wolves) and the herd broke off, heading for Alexandria.

Season 5, Episode 1: Terminus

The group escape the container prison [Credit: Gene Page/AMC]

Season 5 opened with almost the entire group being held prisoner by the evil Termites. However, what the group didn't count on was the awesome power of the one-woman army known as Carol. After Carol set off an explosion and started taking out members of Terminus, her distraction allowed Rick's group to gain the upper hand, escaping and reuniting with Carol, Tyreese and Judith. The group decided to head towards Washington D.C., believing Eugene had the cure to the outbreak; and in a post-credits scene we saw Morgan for the first time since Season 3, now tailing the group.

What are you expecting from the Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead?