While the public may know Chandler Riggs as the long-haired, one-eyed Carl Grimes from The Walking Dead, the actor actually leads a totally normal life outside of his hectic filming schedule. He enjoys making music, hanging with friends and even attends a local high school.

But despite his efforts to lead a relatively mundane existence, Riggs' parents decided that even famous child stars aren't safe from their potentially embarrassing antics.

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

Thought Your Parents Were Embarrassing? Think Again!

High school is a trying time for a teenager, no matter how famous you are. As Riggs' schooldays finally draw to a close, his parents decided to show just how proud they are of their superstar via his school yearbook.

Redditor Daboooogieman shared a photo of the yearbook page celebrating Riggs' life and career on #TheWalkingDead so far:

[Credit: Daboooogieman Reddit]

The tribute even featured the same font from The Walking Dead comics, as well as a touching message from his parents:

"From the time you were four years old, we knew you were destined to do great things. You have been given a special gift, and you've proven to us that you can balance your professional life with a rigorous school schedule. We didn't know how you'd be able to keep up with it all, but you've done it! We are so proud to be your parents, and we thank you for sharing your crazy journey with us. Congratulations! We love you! Mom and Dad."

As for Riggs' own yearbook quote, the same Redditor had the details on that, too:

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

Riggs himself actually frequents The Walking Dead subreddit, and was pretty quick to notice the post. While he didn't reveal how he felt about the collage, he did admit that his friends had found one particular red carpet photo absolutely hilarious:

"my friends keep making fun of me making that zombie pose when i was 11 lmao"

One of the actor's close friends also shared the following emotional message to Twitter after receiving news of his graduation:

Checked the mail and cried. So proud of you @chandlerriggs for being the first trash can to graduate high school. Ily ily ily pic.twitter.com/hCkO6JY9VV — CRAY (@craysounds_) May 1, 2017

Where Will Chandler Riggs Go To College?

So now that he's done with high school, what's next for Chandler Riggs? College, of course! But after announcing last year that he'd been accepted into Auburn, fans began to question if their favorite brooding teen would still have a future on The Walking Dead at all.

Fortunately, Riggs eased those worries by stating that he was willing to juggle his filming schedule with college classes. After all, Auburn University is very close to the show's filming location in Georgia.

However, it looks like Riggs may not be attending Auburn after all. He recently tweeted a shot of his acceptance letter into the University of Georgia, which is also located nearby— and it sounds like he's pretty keen on accepting the offer:

