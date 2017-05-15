Would you be proud if your actor of a dad was prancing around as a male stripper in a movie like Magic Mike? The question is even trickier when, like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum's daughter Everly, you're only four years old and haven't seen the movie yet.

In an interview with HuffPost, the Tatum couple, who met when they were starring together in the 2006 dance rom-com Step Up, explained how their daughter's first encounter with their acting work didn't go down so well — which doesn't really bode well for the day they'll want to tell her about Magic Mike.

'She's Not So Into It'

While Everly is a bit too young to be watching the movies her parents starred in, Jenna admitted that she saw a bit of Step Up while they were on vacation and it just happened to be on TV:

"It was so funny, we were like, 'Everly, Everly, look! It's mommy and daddy!' At first she didn't think it was us. She's like, 'That's not you guys.' And I'm like, 'No, it's us, Evie, it's me!'"

Did you think a young kid like her would be in awe of her parents being on television? Think again, because she wasn't having any of it:

"And then she goes, 'Can we watch something good?' Just like that, and we were humbled. One day she'll maybe appreciate it on a different level, but yeah, she's not so into it."

Considering Step Up boasts an impressively low 19% on Rotten Tomatoes, maybe Everly was just born to be a film critic?

Channing And Jenna Love Step Up, But They Still Cringe When They Watch It

Thankfully, the Dewan-Tatums are well aware that while Step Up is full of nostalgic memories for them, it's not really their best work:

"We both cringe because... we're just so baby new ― our acting, we're like, 'What are we doing there?!' It's so sweet. We were talking about it the other day, like, 'Do we remember that routine at the end?' I think when it was the 10-year anniversary we did the lift outside in our yard just to prove that we could still do it!"

And even if Everly doesn't really like what she's seen so far, they'll still make sure to show her Magic Mike before she gets to it herself:

"We got to show ['Magic Mike'] to her before one of her friends at school is like, 'I saw this movie your dad's in...' She's been at rehearsals so there’s a part of her that probably gets it."

(Source: Huffington Post)