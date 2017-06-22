Dubbed "the most talented girl in the world" by Oprah Winfrey, Charice Pempengo shot to fame back in 2007. The singer's impressive vocal range got her the attention of many celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and Winfrey and it didn't take long for the Filipino singer to gather a following.

Charice, the singer's debut album, was a commercial success and the singer-songwriter became the first Asian artist to chart in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. Following this success, the singer made recurring appearances on hit musical dramedy series, Glee.

Three years after revealing that "my soul is male," the 25 year old now goes by the name Jake Zyrus. Zyrus marked this new chapter by deleting all previous tweets on their Twitter account and posted a thankful message:

My first tweet as Jake. Overwhelmed. Saw all your love comments and I'm so happy. Finally. I love you, everyone and see you soon. — Jake Zyrus (@jakezyrus) June 20, 2017

Zyrus came out as a lesbian back in 2013, telling Oprah Winfrey during an episode of Where Are They Now? that "when I was 10, I was like, 'Oh, that's it, I'm gay.'"

Zyrus is arguably most known for playing foreign exchange student Sunshine Corazon on #Glee back in 2010. Corazon was the lead singer of rival glee club Vocal Adrenaline and the character became competition for Rachel Berry — the show's protagonist.

The singer sang many hit songs on Glee, including Beyonce's "Listen," Celine Dion's "All By Myself" and even duetted with Lea Michele on Lady Gaga's "Telephone." Zyrus also performed one of Glee's original songs, "As Long As You're There", during the character's final appearance on the show in the Season 2 finale.

Zyrus has already thanked fans for the "love and respect" they have given the singer on social media. Congratulations on your bravery, Zyrus! We wish you all the best in the future.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)