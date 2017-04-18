Nearly everyone will know the raging hormonal buzz of being — for want of a better word — totally "dickmatized" as a teenager, but most of us did not have access to the funds to get hastily married in Vegas. Unfortunately, Charlie Hunnam did.

In an illuminatingly honest interview with AP at Cinemacon last month, #CharlieHunnam explained how he met 20-year-old Catharine Towne at a Dawson's Creek audition (be still my '90s heart!) and ended up getting hastily hitched Britney Spears and Jason Allen Alexander style:

"I’d known the girl for three weeks and we’d fallen madly in love. It was the first time I’d ever been in love and I thought, ‘I have to leave to go back to England.’ We met at a Dawson’s Creek audition, just as a side note for whoever might be interested in the full story. We fell in love and then we came to Vegas because in our 18-year-old minds, we thought, ‘What if we never see each other again? Let’s get married, and then we’ll have to see each other again, even if it’s just to get divorced.’ And so we came to Vegas, but I couldn’t even get a drink, so I didn’t think I was actually going to be able to get married. I thought it was just a lark, but we sort of psyched ourselves into it and then at 2 o’clock in the morning we ended up getting married. It was at the Silver Bell Wedding Chapel. I even remember it was Reverand R.J. Cotton. We wanted to get married by [Elvis] but he had left the building."

See also:

Catharine in 'Buffy and Charlie in 'Queer as Folk' [Credit: UPN /Channel Four]

The fact they managed to go through with the wedding drunk on only the power of love is a testament to the toxic power of throbbing hormones, but sadly love's young dream pretty swiftly turned into an expensive nightmare:

"[It was] three terrible, painful, expensive years, but I got the cats at the end of it. There was a small victory.”

But if anything is worth the suffering of a shattered heart and a broken bank balance, it's the internet's own spirit animal, right?

Yeah, maybe not.

Did you have a hasty wedding that worked out? Share your stories in the comments below

(Source: YouTube)