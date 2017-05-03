Forget about the epic action sequences, the killer (queen) soundtrack and foreboding '80s Berlin backdrop, the real reason we're gagging to watch Atomic Blonde is to see more of the sizzling sex scene between Charlize Theron and Sofia Boutella.

Casting Charlize (one of Hollywood's greatest stars) alongside Sofia Boutella, one of Hollywood's most promising up-comers (Kingsman), was a stroke of brilliance. Then, making them have an onscreen love affair was a stroke of pure genius, but did you know that their steamy relationship nearly didn't make it in to the movie?

Thankfully, Charlize Theron has gone on the record to explain exactly how her character Lorraine ended up locking lips, legs and labia with Sofia's character, Sandrine, in upcoming spy-thriller #AtomicBlonde.

In The Graphic Novel, There Are No Lesbian Hookups

Atomic Blonde is based on a graphic novel by Antony Johnston called The Coldest City. The novel revolves around a British spy, Lorraine, who's mission is to retrieve a list of double agents who are being smuggled into West Berlin on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall.

Fiery, feisty and dangerous, the Lorraine of The Coldest City is very similar to the Lorraine of Atomic Blonde except for one major difference: The Coldest City Lorraine certainly does not pursue a one-night stand with a French female agent to further her mission.

Making Lorraine Fall For Sandrine Was A 'Punk Rock' Move

The passionate rendezvous between Lorraine and French female agent Sandrine was actually added to the script much later at a meeting in Charlize's office between the movie's screenwriter, Kurt Johnstad, Theron and her producing partner Beth Kono.

Struggling to come up with a way to make Atomic Blonde really unique, Charlize told Entertainment Weekly that the trio put their heads together and decided to make Lorraine fall for a woman:

"I remember sitting in a room one day thinking about how do you make this different from other spy movies. It’s really hard. Who is going to be the love interest? Kurt, who’s a punk rock writer, suggested she falls in love with a woman."

Charlize Wants To See More Love-Free Hookups On-Screen

But Charlize didn't just like the idea of mixing things up by having her characters love interest be a woman. She also loved the idea that, as we see so often in on-screen portrayals of male spies, that Lorraine could have a no-strings-attached, one-night stand where emotions were not part of the equation:

"It’s unexpected. It’s refreshing. Everybody says you can’t do that — which is such bullsh*t. Why is it that James Bond can sleep with every girl in every movie and nobody says, ‘Wow, he’s not in love with them?"

Charlize, Like Most Of Us, Has Had Her Fair Share Of One Night Stands

What's more, Charlize announced that she empathized with Lorraine, revealing that in her wild, child-free youth, she herself had been known to indulge in the odd one-night-long love affair and that she refused to believe she was alone in doing so:

"Am I the only person who — long, long ago before I had children — had a one-night stand with somebody from a club? Nobody else has done that before?"

Roll on July 28 when Atomic Blonde, in all its lip-smacking technicolor glory, hits the big screen.