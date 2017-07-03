Despite ending over 10 years ago, TV series Charmed is still as beloved as ever. Centering on the story of the three Halliwell sisters who learn they're powerful witches known as The Charmed Ones, the series followed as the trio fought off warlocks, demons and other magical nasties in order to keep the world safe.

Though #Charmed started off with Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs as the three Halliwell sisters, at the end of Season 3, Doherty's character, Prue, was killed off. Doherty's departure from the show was rumored to be due to behind-the-scenes drama, which included a feud with co-star, Alyssa Milano. However after years of not talking, it appears as though the pair could be ready to forgive and forget.

Speaking to E!'s Daily Pop recently, Milano revealed that she had been keeping in contact with Doherty via Twitter, and that they were planning to meet soon:

"Shannen and I talk a lot on Twitter via [direct message]. And I spoke to her maybe two or three days ago, and we decided that we're going to get together. That date has not been set yet, but yes!"

She went on to talk about what had drawn them back together, and how events from their lives, including Doherty's cancer diagnosis, had helped the pair realize what was really important:

"I think we're just at ages now that what happens 15 years ago, or however long ago that was, it's irrelevant ... I think that what she has gone through, [and] motherhood in my life, I think it just changes people. I'm so happy that she's feeling well. I prayed for her every day that she would feel well and I can't wait to see her."

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and since then has bravely —and very publicly — documented her battle on Instagram. Just months ago she announced that her cancer was in remission, after a long course of treatment involving radiation, chemotherapy and a mastectomy.

Doherty is yet to comment on a possible meet up between the pair, but given how prolific both stars are on social media, it seems like the internet will know the minute it happens.

While fans of Charmed will be delighted to hear Milano and Doherty are putting the past in the past, there's no doubt they'll also be eager to find out if this could mean a possible Charmed reunion. Former co-star Holly Marie Combs recently stated that she would be down for a reunion, commenting in an interview prior to Wizard World 2017:

"At this point, I can almost never see myself saying no to a con or a Charmed reunion, because it’s so important to so many people I’ve already met personally."

Along with Combs, Milano and Doherty, Rose McGowan makes up the fourth Halliwell sister (replacing Doherty in Season 4 of the series), and it's clear that she also still holds the show dear, often posting Charmed-themed images on social media. Although McGowan has since retired from acting to focus on directing, in a 2015 interview on Watch What Happens Live she said she'd be down for a reunion.

Though there's currently a Charmed prequel in the works, news of the show was not well received by diehard fans, and with news of it being delayed until 2018, it seems like TV execs might be better off waiting for the original lineup to come together and work a little on-screen magic of their own.

Do you think that a Charmed reunion could be on the horizon?

(Source: E! Online, Watch What Happens Live/Bravo TV)