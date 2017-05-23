Every #Disney princess has had the promise of spending the rest of their lives with their true love, Prince Charming... but just who is this Prince Charming, and how has he managed to snatch up all these beloved princesses? The upcoming 3D animated film Charming hopes to answer this question. We get our first look at the story in this newly released trailer.

The music-heavy trailer features Snow White (Avril Lavigne), Cinderella (Ashley Tisdale) and Sleeping Beauty (Chinese pop star G.E.M) discovering that they are all engaged to the same dude. The revelation comes via heroine Lenore, voiced by Demi Lovato.

The film explores the curse a wicked Queen, voiced by Sia, placed upon Charming (Wilmer Valderrama, also Lovato's ex in real life), and his journey with a disguised Lenore to find his "true, true love." Whether that will be one of the aforementioned princesses, or someone new, is something we'll find out along the way.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Charming looks to be bright and chock full of voice talent with an intriguing concept to back it up. It also features an original song by Lovato, Lavigne and Tisdale called "Trophy Boy." The tune plays briefly toward the beginning of the trailer for all those interested in such a thing.

Charming stars Avril Lavigne, Ashley Tisdale, Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama, Sia, Nia Vardalos, John Cleese and is directed by Ross Venokur. It is set for release in 2018.