With Thor: Ragnarok due out on November 3rd, superhero fans will be none-too-surprised to hear that Marvel's marketing operation has gone into overdrive. Today, for example, the House of Ideas released seven stunning new character posters. Together, these posters are a stylish reminder of the incredible visuals we're expecting from Taiki Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.

So let's take a look at them!

Thor

The contender! [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Thor: Ragnarok features the God of Thunder as we've never seen him before! By now it's not much of a secret that Ragnarok will see Thor lose his enchanted hammer, Mjolnir. It will be shattered by Hela, as a display of her might, and in the aftermath of that defeat, Thor will find himself stranded on the planet Sakaar. There, he'll compete as a gladiator in the Grandmaster's arena, and this poster shows us the dramatic redesign he's gone through to become a champion of Sakaar.

Given the most recent trailer showed Thor surrounded by flickering lightning, I find it interesting that #Marvel's gone with a red color palette for this poster. It fits perfectly with the theme though; it's reminiscent both of blood, and thus of violence and war, and of the land of fire that Thor will visit in Ragnarok.

Loki

Tricks and lies. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Every bit as popular as his brother (some would say more so), Tom Hiddleston's Loki is expected to play a major part in Ragnarok. When last we saw the God of Mischief, he'd successfully stolen the throne of Asgard from his father, Odin. Cloaked by illusions, Loki sat as absolute ruler of the Realm Eternal. It seems the threat of Hela will force Loki to seek an alliance with his brother. The two will have to work together for the fate of the Nine Realms.

Valkyrie

One superb new hero. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Thor: Ragnarok is set to introduce us to a new Marvel hero, the Asgardian warrior woman known as #Valkyrie! Played by Tessa Thompson, Valkyrie promises to be a devastatingly fierce hero who should not be underestimated. It's possible that the character will be a major one in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; we now know she'll be returning in Avengers: Infinity War.

Hulk

Don't make him angry! [Credit: Marvel Studios]

The Jade Giant may be the strongest hero, and his is most definitely the strongest poster. In a surprise twist, Thor: Ragnarok is in part inspired by the famous "Planet Hulk" arc, with the Hulk competing in gladiator matches on the planet Sakaar. Although Hulk and Thor will be introduced as opponents, they'll soon become allies, and the Hulk will no doubt play a key role in Hela's downfall.

Hela

A major new villain. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Speaking of Hela, Cate Blanchett's villain is in fine form on this poster. The Goddess of Death will be introduced as one of the most dangerous villains we've ever seen in the MCU, and trailers have already show her wreaking havoc on Immortal Asgard. You're talking a villain who has the power to crush Mjolnir in her hand. She promises to be lethal.

Heimdall

Heimdall sees all. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Idris Elba's Heimdall promises to play a major role in Thor: Ragnarok. We know that Heimdall will mysteriously abandon his post at the Rainbow Bridge, and the trailer has teased that he's on the run. Many fans are convinced that Heimdall is the bearer of the Soul Stone, and that his power is coveted by Hela. We'll have to wait and see whether those fan-theories are right.

Odin

The All-Father. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

And where would we be without Anthony Hopkins's All-Father? Last seen in Thor: The Dark World, Odin has gone missing. The rise of Hela prompts a desperate quest to find him, and, for unknown reasons, it seems he's living as a hobo on Earth.

Grandmaster

Let the games begin. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

And finally, we have Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster. In the comics, the Grandmaster is an Elder of the Universe. That said, there's intriguing evidence that he may well be something a lot more powerful in the MCU.

The Grandmaster seems to have been added to the "Planet Hulk" part of Thor: Ragnarok, a notable departure from the comics. Still, he's a firm fan-favorite, and his addition is sure to leave fans delighted.

2017 has been a tremendous year for Marvel Studios, with both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming proving to be box office gold dust. Thor: Ragnarok will surely be another hit, bringing an end to Marvel's most fantastical trilogy. But who is Hela, what the source of her powers, and how can she be defeated? How will Thor regain his power after the loss of Mjolnir? And who's the strongest — Thor or the Hulk?

We'll find out on November 3rd!

