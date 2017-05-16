Coming from Jeong Byeong-gil, director of 2012's critically acclaimed Confession of Murder and starring Kim Ok-bin (Thirst, 2009) and Shin Ha-Kyun (Sympathy for Lady Vengeance, 2005), The Villainess tells the story of Sook-hee, a woman raised as a killer in China, who comes to South Korea to seek revenge on the men who murdered her husband. The plot synopsis follows below:

After losing consciousness, she [Sook-hee] awakes at the National Intelligence Service. The NIS wants her to undertake confidential missions, but Sook-hee initially refuses. However, Sook-hee decides to accept her new identity as Yeon-soo in order to stay alive. Under her new identity, she meets Hyun-soo, and they dream of starting a family. However, on the day of their wedding, she is assigned a new mission that changes everything.

Sook-hee comes across ruthless and merciless, like a female Jason Bourne, knowledgable with any and all weapons at her disposal. The visuals are slick, full of leather and similar to South Korea's brilliant crime drama, Heartless City, which I described as John Wick meets Boardwalk Empire. The action is fast-paced and violent, as we watch Sook-hee crash through windows, and see men speeding with swords on motorcycles.

Check out some of the stills below, and see more images at Asian Movie Pulse.

The Villainess is due out in June and will make its premiere at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, which takes place May 17–28.

What was the last Korean action film you watched?