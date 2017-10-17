Get ready for a handful of glitter and a guaranteed wig change, because singing starlet Cher is preparing to make a huge comeback to the world of movies. From Mask to Moonstruck, Silk to Burlesque, Cher has done it all. Although the legend may have take a step back from the silver screen, she will maker her return in Ol Parker's #MammaMia2. With Universal sending out an S.O.S. to the dancing queen, here's hoping that its the right thing to do to take a chance on this super trouper — okay, I'll stop now.

I Got You Babe

Teasing something big, the 71-year-old posted several cryptic tweets, including some platform boots alongside a kiss emoji. As news sited began reporting that she had scored a role in Parker's movie, Cher was left with no other choice but to confirm, "WELL…IM IN MOMMA MIA2 ." Adding another Oscar-wining actress to your roster — and with the voice to boot — it is certainly one way to get people interested in your musical medley

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! will see the original cast like Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, and Colin Firth all return alongside producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman. With a hop back and forth to tell the stories of our familiar faces when they were younger, new addition Lily Cole is playing a young Ms. Streep. Although Cher is said to have a large part connected to the main plot, her role is currently being kept under wraps, but we can presumably expect some gigantic hair to be involved though. It may be unclear whether Cher will "turn back time," or be part of the modern day cast, but those notorious vocals are sure to bring something to the musical extravaganza.

It doesn't take a genius to work out that Here We Go Again! will feature more magical melodies from the pipes of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni, but which ABBA songs will be making it into the prequel/sequel are being kept as secretive as Cher's role. With 2008's movie being remembered for its stars that were awful at singing as much as its shining ones, at least we know that Cher can do a better job at serenading us than Pierce Brosnan did.

It has been some six years since Cher last trod the boards, voicing Janet the Lioness in that abysmal Kevin James comedy Zookeeper. Prior to that, her last more memorable role was playing the toe-tapping Tess in 2010's Burlesque. It undoubtedly took some serious "Money, Money, Money," to get the star on board, and even with the likes of Seyfried and Streep, Cher is easily one of the most famous members of the ensemble cast. Personally, I just hope that this doesn't mean she is too busy to appear on Will & Grace again.

Check out the trailer for Mamma Mia and don't forget our poll below