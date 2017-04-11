It looks like Chief Hopper will be less about the coffee and contemplation in Season 2 of Stranger Things, and all over playing the hero card after finding himself a little of that old fashioned joie de vivre. But according to David Harbour, who stars as Jim Hopper, this newfound lease of life is about to take him on a pretty sketchy journey.

During a Q&A on Mogul, Harbour revealed that his character will be struggling with somewhat of a "hero complex" when #StrangerThings returns to screens this October — dropping some pretty intriguing plot hints, too:

“Hop starts Season 2 in a completely different place than Season 1. He saved Will and has found a renewed interest in life. So his arc for Season 2 in my mind becomes more about butting up against the places where his hero fantasy can’t take him. The places where that hero complex may force him to make the wrong decisions. It’s a satisfying, completely different journey in Season 2.”

'Places Where His Hero Fantasy Can’t Take Him'

Season 1's finale saw Hopper leaving a box of Eggo's in the woods for Eleven, which led to a bunch of theories speculating on her whereabouts and whether our Chief of Police was more involved in the mysterious goings on in Hawkins, Indiana than he let us believe.

So, what can we take from this "hero fantasy" comment? Where exactly will Hopper try to go? The most obvious assumption would be the Upside Down, an otherworldly place where skill, knowledge and, perhaps most importantly, luck trump ego. Or perhaps this "place" is not a physical one, more a reference to the emotional headspace his character is thrown into, becoming somewhat of a father figure to Eleven while coming to terms with the loss of his own daughter. The possibilities are endless — especially as we don't know much about the direction Season 2 will take.

Harbour rounded up with another tantalizing comment, however rather than plonking more head-scratchers on our lap, he straight-up teased us with a statement about how exciting, "dark and complex" the second season is:

“I’ve seen a lot of Episode 1 and have seen a lot of the shooting at the monitor, and I can honestly say that I am so excited for you all to see this season. It’s so fun and dark and complex. The characters all get to deepen and develop and we get to take on even greater demons (inner and outer). Thanks for loving Hop, I love him too.”

Do we really have to wait until October for this?!

(Source: Mogul)