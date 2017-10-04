It certainly seems that The CW is moving full speed ahead with its Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot series, titled The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. The show is being developed by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who will loosely adapt his own comic book of the same name, a darker take on the character best known from the beloved 1990s series with Melissa Joan Hart.

But, as the Riverdale showrunner revealed on Twitter, while this Sabrina Spellman isn't the same teenage witch from the '90s, she also might not be quite the same character from his comics.

From the first page, which Aguirre-Sacasa posted on Twitter, we can already tell there's something different: Her boyfriend Harvey will very much be in the picture and aware of her abilities. In the script, Sabrina says:

“I … wanted you to see where I was born, Harvey. Not in Greendale General, like it says on my birth certificate. Here. In this grove of trees. Almost sixteen years ago. … And, uhm, where I’ll be reborn this Saturday night. On my birthday. At the stroke of midnight. In the middle of a — a penumbral lunar eclipse. The kind that only happens once every sixty-six years. … That’s why I can’t go to Rosalind’s Halloween party this weekend.”

In the modern comics, Sabrina has often struggled with telling Harvey about her true nature, but it seems like #TheChillingAdventuresofSabrina won't beat around the bush with that particular storyline.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic series, which began in 2014, quickly amassed a following. With critics buzzing about his comic and Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale proving to be such a hit, it made perfect sense why The CW would hire him to write up a pilot for a Sabrina Spellman series. Back in January, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the series would be much darker tale on the teenage witch before:

"We’ve talked about Sabrina being a bit darker, more like 'Rosemary’s Baby'. It’s not going to be the half-hour sitcom with Melissa Joan Hart."

Sabrina must make a choice to remain mortal or become a witch. [Credit: Archie Comics]

In Aguirre-Sacasa's comics our sassy teenage witch was raised by a Satanist witch coven. The comic also featured her being accepted into the cult. Now, it's kind of hard to imagine that The CW would go for the Satanic cult route with this iconic character, but this is just another example of how wild the new Sabrina showrunner's imagination is and just how dark the show can go.

In the script, Sabrina seems to be describing the cermeony in which she will be "reborn", claiming that she was born in the forest and not a hospital. This ceremony gives Sabrina the choice to remain a witch and give up her life, becoming a "bride of Satan", or become mortal and live as a human, which is a very big decision for her given that she's half-human. Based on the script, it seems like this particular part of Sabrina's life will be making it to the TV series.

Greg Berlanti will join Aguirre-Sacasa once again in devolping the spinoff, which is planned for a release in the 2018-2019 television season. The show is also set to be a "companion series" to #Riverdale, and though what that means isn't quite clear just yet, many fans are hoping for a crossover along the lines of the zombie comic, Afterlife With Archie.

If a crossover is happening, then it's certainly going to be interesting to see how Riverdale incorporates a supernatural element — and how the writers will explain J.P reading a Sabrina comic in the Season 1 finale.

JP relaxes with 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' in 'Riverdale' [Credit: CW]

It's also important to mention that the comic book series is set in the 1960s. Will #Sabrina join the #Archie gang in modern times, or will the TV show be a period piece?

There is a great chance that our questions will be answered in Riverdale Season 2, as many rumors suggest that Sabrina could make her debut in her sister show, before helming her own series. Nonetheless, we just hope that whenever Aguirre-Sacasa brings Sabrina to life, she's every bit as spellbinding as we remember her to be.

