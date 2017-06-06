In spite of the fact that Wonder Woman star Chris Pine recently poked fun at Marvel in an interview, the movie has largely been able to unite Marvel and DC, with actors from both sides of the table praising the movie, its director Patty Jenkins, and its star, Gal Gadot. Even Captain America himself has congratulated Wonder Woman for all of its success.

Right after #WonderWoman went past the 100 million dollar mark in North American theaters, #ChrisEvans took to Twitter to congratulate the movie for its achievement:

Wow, that's high praise indeed! HUGE, in fact. And it's praise we're sure Gal Gadot would have welcomed, especially considering her character has the potential to follow in Cap's footsteps. The characters share quite a bit in common, after all.

Not only have both Captain America and Wonder Woman been the President of the United States of America in their respective comics, but their first solo live-action movies show them living in war-struck eras: Evans' Captain America: The First Avenger was set during World War II, and #GalGadot's Wonder Woman during WWI. Of course, this led to initial comparisons between the two movies but luckily for Wonder Woman, her movie managed to shrug off such comparisons in style.

Gadot still has some way to go until she catches up with the number of movies Evans has starred in as #CaptainAmerica, but we are optimistic that she'll continue to do wonders. After all, Wonder Woman has now become the highest opening for a movie directed by a woman, going past Sam Taylor Johnson's Fifty Shades Of Grey! It has banked a whopping $103 million at the domestic box-office and $223 million worldwide, which is something to be congratulated for.

Wonder Woman is out now in theaters — check out the official trailer below:

