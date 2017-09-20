Even as we speak, the Avengers are assembling over in Atlanta. Now that Avengers: Infinity War has wrapped up, Marvel Studios is moving straight on to 2019's Avengers 4. Where Infinity War sees Thanos the Mad Titan launch his attack on Earth, Avengers 4 remains a mystery; even the title has been kept secret, with Marvel visionary Kevin Feige revealing that it would be a spoiler!

In the latest exciting news, Atlanta Filming has revealed that two Captains have been seen on set:

Hi... #BrieLarson :) (And #ChrisEvans...) Like Chris is an after thought when Brie is here. — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) September 18, 2017

Captain Marvel Is In Town

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel promises to be one of the most fascinating new superheroes in the MCU. Curiously, we recently learned that the character has been active since the '90s. The solo Captain Marvel movie, due out in March 2019, will actually be set roughly 20 years ago. It seems that film will see Carol Danvers gain her power against the rich backdrop of the Kree-Skrull War, a battle between two alien empires that fans are confident is building up to a "Secret Invasion" plotline.

So where has Captain Marvel been since the '90s? After all, she's never made her presence felt before, not even when aliens ravaged New York in The Avengers, or when Ultron threatened to trigger an extinction-level event in Age of Ultron. Guesses have ranged from the suggestion that she's in space (unlikely, given James Gunn wants Peter Quill to be unique as the only human in space at this stage), or perhaps trapped in the Quantum Realm. Whatever the case may be, the Russo brothers have confirmed Captain Marvel will not appear in Infinity War.

But it seems she's on set for Avengers 4, though!

Captain America Is On Hand Too!

Meanwhile, Chris Evans is on set too. Although many fans expected Evans to bite the bullet in Infinity War, back in April the actor revealed that he'd be in Avengers 4 too. In an interview with Ellen, he revealed:

“My contract is up. I have Avengers three and four. We do three now and four in the latter part of the year and then after that, that is the end of my contract.”

Perhaps most significant is the fact that the two Captains are on set at the same time. It's likely they're sharing scenes, suggesting that Captain Marvel will team up with the Avengers over the course of the film. What's more, Steve Rogers may not be the most powerful superhero, but he's certainly the most inspirational. The experience of working with him will undoubtedly transform Captain Marvel's life just as much as the Kree-Skrull War did.

It seems appropriate for Marvel to team up Carol Danvers and Steve Rogers. One is a symbol of everything Marvel has built so far, an iconic hero who's played a central role in assembling the first and second waves of Avengers. The other is a symbol of the future, a powerful and cosmic being who promises to take the MCU on to ever greater heights. Avengers 4 is almost certainly a "changing of the guard" film in some sense, and a powerful alliance between old and new heroes should give it tremendous power.