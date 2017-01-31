Now, in a world filled with hate, fear and terrifying man-children in positions of power, it's easy to despair, and to feel as though simply turning a blind eye to the awful things going on around you is the only safe course through. To stand up for what you believe in, and to put your voice and your body in between justice, truth and decency and those who would bend them to their own will, is not an easy thing — something that is doubly true if standing up in such a fashion might well cost you your job.
Hollywood actors, then, may well tend to be more affluent and privileged than the rest of us, but they still face the same fears of being shouted down and the same worries about a boss or a family member considering their political opinions to be a personal attack on them, and acting accordingly. Losing a high-paying film role isn't the same thing as losing the part-time job that's keeping your kid in college or putting food on the table, sure, but it's still a legitimate fear with legitimate consequences.
It's just not one that a whole lot of #Hollywood actors seem to be letting define them.
A case in point?
Chris Evans Just Took Donald Trump To Task, Possibly While Wearing A Captain America Mask
#ChrisEvans, of course, has never been shy about vocally supporting causes that he believes in, nor in advocating for exactly the sort of free, open and fair society that #CaptainAmerica himself is sworn to protect. Lately, though, he's taken to Twitter to oppose #DonaldTrump's "un-American" ban of refugees and visitors from certain (Muslim) countries, and it's about the most perfectly Steve Rogers-like thing he could have done, short of literally punching a Nazi:
What's more, he also went on to retweet some particularly pertinent — and pointedly bipartisan — voices from around the Twittersphere:
All of which, collectively, kind of comes across as though Tony Stark has finally taught Cap how to use Twitter, and it really stuck. But, then again, it's not really all that surprising, surely? After all, Cap has been doing this sort of thing since the '40s:
Whether or not Evans made his own Tweeted contribution to Cap's legacy while wearing the full costume — and presumably humming "The Star Spangled Banner" — remains to be seen.
