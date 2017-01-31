Now, in a world filled with hate, fear and terrifying man-children in positions of power, it's easy to despair, and to feel as though simply turning a blind eye to the awful things going on around you is the only safe course through. To stand up for what you believe in, and to put your voice and your body in between justice, truth and decency and those who would bend them to their own will, is not an easy thing — something that is doubly true if standing up in such a fashion might well cost you your job.

Hollywood actors, then, may well tend to be more affluent and privileged than the rest of us, but they still face the same fears of being shouted down and the same worries about a boss or a family member considering their political opinions to be a personal attack on them, and acting accordingly. Losing a high-paying film role isn't the same thing as losing the part-time job that's keeping your kid in college or putting food on the table, sure, but it's still a legitimate fear with legitimate consequences.

It's just not one that a whole lot of Hollywood actors seem to be letting define them.

A case in point?

Chris Evans Just Took Donald Trump To Task, Possibly While Wearing A Captain America Mask

Chris Evans, of course, has never been shy about vocally supporting causes that he believes in, nor in advocating for exactly the sort of free, open and fair society that Captain America himself is sworn to protect. Lately, though, he's taken to Twitter to oppose Donald Trump's "un-American" ban of refugees and visitors from certain (Muslim) countries, and it's about the most perfectly Steve Rogers-like thing he could have done, short of literally punching a Nazi:

"When u deny someone entrance in2 our nation bc of simple nation of origin/how they pray..u make us separate from the highest human decency" https://t.co/nf7RkgOMHk — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 28, 2017

Obviously we must prioritize keeping Americans safe. But we mustn't become un-American in the process. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 29, 2017

We're allowed to disagree on immigration policy, but based on the information below I struggle to see the nexus between Trumps ban and logic https://t.co/5zprC11iD3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 29, 2017

I'm proud of any republican willing to speak up. This is beyond partisan politics. It's not left vs right. It's right vs wrong. https://t.co/GHy5vQ5w1I — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 29, 2017

What's more, he also went on to retweet some particularly pertinent — and pointedly bipartisan — voices from around the Twittersphere:

This isn't normal. Its not humane, its not thought through, its not necessary, its not wise, its not decent and above all, its not American. — Eliot A Cohen (@EliotACohen) January 28, 2017

This is incredible. These lawyers are heroes. https://t.co/jtKUUwqTga — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) January 29, 2017

Clear from confusion at airports across nation that @POTUS's exec order was not properly vetted - such a hasty process risks harmful results — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) January 29, 2017

Anyone with any kind of platform needs to start calling out evil, sinister racist bigot Steve Bannon on a daily basis. #StopPresidentBannon — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 29, 2017

All of which, collectively, kind of comes across as though Tony Stark has finally taught Cap how to use Twitter, and it really stuck. But, then again, it's not really all that surprising, surely? After all, Cap has been doing this sort of thing since the '40s:

Whether or not Evans made his own Tweeted contribution to Cap's legacy while wearing the full costume — and presumably humming "The Star Spangled Banner" — remains to be seen.

What do you think, though? Do you think that Evans's Tweeting can really make a difference, or is it just shouting into the abyss? Let us know below!