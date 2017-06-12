Those bulging biceps, that square jaw, is there anyone better to slip on a pair of tight pants and play #CaptainAmerica than #ChrisEvans? Well, while some are still swooning over Steve, it looks like Disney is rolling forward with its plans to oust the Sentinel of Liberty in favor of a younger model. Everyone knew it was only a matter of time before Cap would hang up his shield, but it seems that even Chris Evans is keeping his eye on the clock and watching it tick down.

Marvel's plans after #InfinityWar with Phase 4 are still floating around in space, but now seems as good a time as any to have a soft "reboot" of the universe. Fans who have followed Marvel's comic books from its formative years will know that the likes of Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, and even Bruce Banner aren't the only ones to take on the mantle of our big faves. In fact, Rogers's stint as Captain America is part of a long line of interchangeable First Avengers. So, with Evans doing a valiant job since his premiere in 2011, is it really time for him to step aside and give someone else a spin of the shield?

America, F*ck Yeah

Speaking to The Telegraph, 35-year-old Evans sat down with the newspaper to discuss the past, present, and future of Captain America. His current contract with the MCU was extended to include Infinity War and its unnamed sequel/fourth Avengers film, but it really does sound like this could be the actor's final star-spangled rodeo. Evans had originally been signed on for six films, but agreed to two more "because it made sense." As for his role in Infinity War? Well, there may be some 40-odd heroes suiting up for the intergalactic brawl, but speaking about Captain America, Evans grimly concluded:

"It’s going to wrap everything up.”

Hmmm, doesn't exactly sound like Steve Rogers is heading to some superhero retirement castle to wait for Tony Stark to need Iron Man slippers, or for Thor's luscious blonde hair to turn grey. Admittedly, the departure of Captain America (civil or in a casket) is remaining top secret. We have already seen Marvel shake up its stance on killing off characters with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, so who's next for a dirt nap? Given the way in which Captain America: Civil War departed from its comic book source by denying Rogers his noble death from the page, some are calling out for Steve to meet his true end in the MCU. There is no denying that the Infinity saga sounds like a pretty apt event to have it happen during.

After being paid a "mere" $300,000 for Captain America in 2011, his paycheck (and muscles) had ballooned to $7 million by Avengers: Age of Ultron, just four years later. Sure it may not be quite on the level with Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, but his MCU contracts aren't exactly small change and Evans will not be leaving without some serious consideration from all sides. Earlier this year, Evans spoke to Collider and gave a similarly sombre interview that also hinted as his final foray into the world of heroes and villains:

“It’s really not up to me. My contract is up. I’m not going to sit here and say, 'No more.' I think Hugh Jackman has made 47 Wolverine movies, and they somehow keep getting better. It’s a character I love, and it’s a factory that really knows what they’re doing."

Whether or not Evans has had any say in the departure of Captain America, at least he has had the integrity to see it through but without milking the part. Looking at the rousing reception that Hugh Jackman's swansong received in Logan, Marvel will undoubtedly be looking to Fox for some inspiration on how to deliver a fitting finale to a hero that has been engrained in cinema since the big superhero boom.

Check out Evans in action as Captain America and don't forget our poll below!

