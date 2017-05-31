One of Spider-Man's appeals is that he is a down-on-his-luck hero. He is always fighting insurmountable odds and always manages to pull out a win for the good guys. Sometimes that means asking for a little helps from your friends, which comes in pretty handy when one of your friends is #Thor, the Norse god of thunder.

Back in 2015, during the filming of In The Heart Of The Sea, #TomHolland was pulling double duty as he was working with an actual Avenger in costar #ChrisHemsworth while auditioning for the role of Spiderman. In an interview with Yahoo Movies, the #SpiderManHomecoming star opened up about asking for a favor from the Odinson and the requisite friendly jabs he had to take in return. Holland revealed:

“He did actually, he did. I sent him an email while auditioning saying sort of like, ‘Hey Chris. So, I’m auditioning for Spider-Man. Can you let them know that I’m amazing or something?’ And he replied like, ‘Hey mate. I’ll let them know you never learn your lines and you are late all the time and you’re terrible at your job.’”

Some days you need help from only one hero and others you need to call in the big guns, and there are no bigger guns than those of Frank Castle, a.k.a. the Punisher. Holland and Punisher actor Jon Bernthal worked together on the film Pilgrimage. It was here that Bernthal helped Holland with his auditions. As a way of saying thank you, Holland helped Bernthal nail down his screen tests for what would arguably become the most faithful adaptation of the character onscreen.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, which shot up to lead the week in social media buzz last week according to comScore's PreAct service, will open on July 7, 2017.

