When it comes to the pantheon of comic book Gods, it turns out that the apple falls pretty far from the tree – at least according to #ThorRagnarok actor Chris Hemsworth. In fact, his kids aren't interested in the God of Thunder and much prefer Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

In an interview with E!, Chris Hemsworth discussed his children visiting the set of Thor: Ragnarok, and their subsequent disappointment that he didn't actually fight monsters:

Chris Hemsworth: They were wildly unimpressed...They were like, 'This is so boring. We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don't. You just pretend- and so, we're gonna' run around and wreck stuff.' Interviewer: So, they don't want to be Thor for Halloween? Chris Hemsworth: They want to be Wonder Woman...It's true. Both my sons and my daughter.

Their lack of enthusiasm for his work or his character didn't appear to sting the Asgardian actor very much, as he went on to re-iterate his own love for the Amazonian warrior.

Wonder Woman Vs. Thor

Chris Hemsworth already acknowledged the power of Diana Prince earlier this year, after Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot called him out during an interview with Yahoo! News. She claimed that it was clear that Wonder Woman would beat Thor in a one-on-one, and he swiftly agreed:

I think she'd kick Thor's a** — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017

Wonder Woman has been hailed as a landmark achievement and a force for change within the movie industry. Thor: Ragnarok will need to double the gross of the first Thor movie if it hopes to compete with the staggering commercial success of Warner Bros.'s latest origin story.

As it stands, #WonderWoman is the second highest-grossing movie of the year with a worldwide box office sum of over $800-million, and a host of other incredibly impressive record-breaking statistics that have been bandied about all year long – but it's the film's spectacular entrance into the pop-cultural status quo that truly makes it so astounding. In June, Director Patty Jenkins shared a list of how Wonder Woman impacted a kindergarten class:

My producer just sent me this... ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!! pic.twitter.com/3DzIaMueIh — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 11, 2017

But it isn't just children that Wonder Woman has managed to inspire. She has an almost universal appeal that transcends the rivalry between DC and Marvel, and Chris Hemsworth is just one of several Marvel alumni who acknowledged the strength of Gal Gadot's Diana Prince.

After Wonder Woman opened to a record-breaking domestic weekend of over $103-million, current #Avengers, #Defenders, and MCU directors flocked to heap praise on the first female-led superhero film ever made:

I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there's already been a man-only screening.



Oh and it's a godddamn delight. pic.twitter.com/PHWQWxcIwN — Joss Whedon (@joss) June 2, 2017

All that uproarious approval is surely enough to build excitement for Joss Whedon's upcoming #Batgirl movie, the DCEU's long-gestating Gotham City Sirens, or Sony's Spiderverse movie Silver & Black. These projects need to materialize, if not to improve the upward trajectory of female representation in Hollywood that Wonder Woman represents, at least to make it easier for kids to decide who gets to be Wonder Woman for Halloween.

