Marvel's most ambitious project yet, Avengers: Infinity War, is set to hit theaters in less than a year from now and already the hype train is full steam ahead. The cast and crew have been endlessly plugging Infinity War by posting behind-the-scenes photos and videos, with Chris Hemsworth being the latest to drop a hilarious sneak peek video.

The video shows #ChrisHemsworth, who is known for playing #Thor in the #MCU, stumble upon a bunch of #Avengers action figures lined up in formation for the fight scene. Hemsworth starts mocking individual characters like Hawk-Eye and Captain America, shortly before noticing that there's no Thor figure and questions whether that was done on purpose. Someone from behind the camera replies that the Russo Brothers were doing the fight scene and that he would have to talk to them. Hemsworth answers:

"The Russos .. yeah sure! Heard that before. Civil .. Civil War."

The video also featured Thor's favorite weapon — the hammer, which he uses to smash away Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Vision and Star-Lord figures. He did, however, spare the Winter Soldier and Falcon, and took his "mate" Hulk with him. Check out for yourself:

This is not he first time that Hemsworth has been vocal about being left out for Captain America: Civil War, which had almost all the Avengers from previous movies with some new additions as well. Thor and Hulk, who'll be seen together in #ThorRagnarok later this year, failed to make the cut:

Chris Hemsworth will be back in action as Thor for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron in Thor: Ragnarok which is set to hit theaters November 3rd, 2017.

Would you like to see actors share more such funny behind-the-scenes videos? Let us know in the comments section down below.