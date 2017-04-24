After three films with middling to negative reception but solid financial results, #DC can't seem to pull off a cohesive or well-received cinematic superhero universe. Due to their shared genre, fans tend to compare Warner Bros.' franchise to the more or less smooth machine that is the #MCU. And that leads to some ugly debates over which is better.

But, just like last week when we saw Marvel's #JamesGunn and DC's #GeoffJohns having a mini Twitter bromance, another Marvel star has nothing but love for the DCEU. Star-Lord himself has just given his two cents on the seemingly endless debate that is DC's difficult road to success. During a #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2 press junket, Chris Pratt gave an interview to io9. There, he was asked about his thoughts on the DCEU.

Fortunately, Pratt didn't turn to dissing the competition. Instead, the actor stated he truly enjoyed the films comprising that universe.

"I really like all the Warner Bros. movies. I think they’re really cool and I’m not a real tough critic on those movies."

That said, the always candid actor also took the opportunity to give advice to the struggling universe:

"But one of the flaws might have been they were introducing too many characters in 'Suicide Squad'...They spent 10 minutes telling us why should we care about these characters, rather than creating trilogies for each character and convincing us to care about the characters."

Aside from his comments about trilogies, there's something very important to note here: #SuicideSquad spent the entire movie telling us why we should root for the pack instead of actually showing us why we should. And that's a great thing to consider for future DC movies. Instead of assuming audiences will like the characters, give them a reason to do it.

After that, the actor took the chance to more openly analyze the #MCU's solid foundation and what made it work:

“It’s like hardwood. They grew it really slowly so it’s strong. They didn’t create The Avengers first. They did 'Iron Man'. And they tested it to make sure it worked. Then they did ['Iron Man II'] and ['Iron Man III'], then they did 'Cap', and then they did 'Thor'. And they created a thirst for these characters, and that’s when they put them in 'The Avengers'.”

That kind of overwhelming success, though, is not an easy thing to accomplish, and Pratt acknowledges as much. The actor went on to state that it's kind of a miracle that Marvel Studios has had such a great grasp on what makes these superhero movies tick, and he mentioned three main reasons for that: #KevinFeige, the various filmmakers and of course, himself:

“It’s really f--ing hard to do. And it’s kind of a miracle that anyone’s got it right. You know? So. I think it comes down to Kevin [Feige], his filmmakers, and ultimately, me, playing Star-Lord.”

Jokes aside, #ChrisPratt makes some excellent points here. Of course, what he said has been said a million times before. The DCEU suffers from the fact that Warner Bros. is trying to quickly catch up to the MCU's success. That's not the best approach when we take into account the better part of a decade that Marvel Studios spent honing its brand to later be allowed to move freely.

DC just needs to take its time and finds its pace with the number of great superheroes at its disposal. With so many amazing characters, the company has the opportunity to create something very special if thought out and carefully planned. While we've heard these arguments over and over again, it's never a bad thing to get business and franchise advice from Chris Pratt.

[Source: io9]