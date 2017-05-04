Social media has become the perfect way for people to connect with each other, find entertainment, and even reach out to some of their favorite celebrities. Unfortunately, the latter has become a double-edged sword. While it's great that fans can be in touch with their favorite personalities, the potential overabundance of criticism and negativity can be too much to handle for any celebrity.

That was the case with everyone's new favorite action star, #ChrisPratt. The actor came under fire after posting a video to Facebook to promote his newest film, #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2. In it, he urges fans to turn up the volume instead of listening to the subtitles:

“C’mon seriously dude, you’d rather read those than hear me?”

That got him a whole lot of criticism from people, who claimed Pratt was discriminating against people who were hard of hearing, essentially saying he was mocking people with the disability. Because of that...

Chris Pratt Apologized In The Most Thoughtful Way Possible

The video was quickly deleted from Facebook, but the damage was already done. So, the actor took to Instagram to post an apology video. Proving once again the awesome guy that he is, it wasn't just a regular apology. Pratt made it in sign-language, ensuring that his fans knew he was learning from the criticism:

For anyone who not familiar with sign-language, he also included his written apology in the caption. He explains his comments were simply to hype viewers up and made sure they would fully digest the information presented to them.

When I made a video recently with subtitles, and requested that people turn up the volume and not just ‘read the subtitles,’ it was so people wouldn’t scroll past the video on mute, thus watching and digesting the information in the video. HOWEVER, I realize now doing so was incredibly insensitive to the many folks out there who depend on subtitles. More than 38 million Americans live with some sort of hearing disability. So I want to apologize.

Pratt also said he knows people who are hearing-impaired, and he would never willingly insult them and thanked his fans for pointing the error of his ways:

I have people in my life who are hearing-impaired, and the last thing in the world I would want to do is offend them or anybody who suffers from hearing loss or any other disability. So truly from the bottom of my heart, I apologize. Thanks for pointing this out to me. In the future, I’ll try to be a little less ignorant about it.

After that, he made sure his audience was aware of something...

This Apology Is Coming From His Heart

The actor stressed the effort behind this touching video didn't come from an order to better his image — it came 100 percent from him and his desire to appease his fanbase:

As always, I control my social media. Nobody else. And I am doing this because I’m actually really sorry. Apologies are powerful. I don’t dole them out Willy-Nilly. This is one of those moments where I screwed up, and here’s me begging your pardon. I hope you accept my apology.

He closed out his message by asking Instagram to include a function to instantly add subtitles to videos, similar to the subtitle option available for the majority of YouTube videos:

Why doesn’t Instagram have some kind of technology to automatically add subtitles to its videos? Or at least the option. I did a little exploring, and it seems lacking in that area. Shouldn’t there be an option for closed captioning or something?

'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

That was Chris Pratt's apology. Now, there is an argument to be made here that things (as it usually happens on the Internet) were blown out of proportion. The line from which the controversy stemmed was an effort to hype up a promotional video for a superhero film, and not to deliberately hurt people who are hard of hearing. But of course, it was still a hard thing for some fans, so it was a nice gesture from him to apologize, and a great touch to do it the way he did.

What do you think of Pratt's apology?