It must be a pretty sweet deal being #ChrisPratt, women (and men) throwing themselves at you, an illustrious career leading franchises like Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, and your body transformation from larger days on The O.C. There is no denying that the fun-loving 37-year-old is hot Hollywood property right now.

However, as literally everyone comes together for next year's Avengers: Infinity War, there is sure to be a lot of A-list talent crammed into one room. With up to 40 of #Marvel's strongest and sassiest gearing up to take on Josh Brolin's Thanos, that is a lot of egos to juggle. Sporting a cast list that includes Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Vin Diesel, Pratt has some testosterone-pumped pals to compete with. However, which of the #Avengers has the power to intimidate even Star-Lord himself?

The Mighty Have Thor-len

No, it wasn't Mark Ruffalo as the handsome Hulk — speaking to Fandango, Pratt said he was unsurprisingly in awe of Thor. Talking about the moment that the blonde bomb that is #ChrisHemsworth came on set, Pratt said, “I was a little secretly intimidated.”

Clearly it isn't just the rest of us who are known to swoon in the presence of the God of Thunder:

“Chris Hemsworth, he’s so tall and handsome -- I had to go home and really look myself in the mirror and say, you know, there’s a possibility that you just might be one of those guys who mostly loves your wife but also kind of loves Chris Hemsworth a little bit too.”

Healthy Competition

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Disney]

Dave Bautista, a.k.a. Drax the Destroyer, wasn't fooled by Hemsworth's flowing hair or the rest of the Avengers and saw them more as direct competition:

"When we come onto set as the Guardians, we are the Guardians. Anybody stepping onto set with us has to deal with all of us. There are usually one or two Avengers. We are the Guardians, we come as that and carry a scene like that and we do business as usual, which is a lot of chemistry, a lot of interaction amongst ourselves. I think we’re just as strong, if not stronger, as a unit, ‘cause we’re a family."

As for Chris squared, it certainly promises something better than the bromance that Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence shared. The "Prattsworth" bonding is sure to come across on screen for #InfinityWar. The two are known for their jovial jokes and scoring man points, so teaming the duo up against a grouchy Brolin could be comedy gold.

Concept art for Joe and Anthony Russo's film has already shown Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon battling side-by-side with Thor, so let's hope Star-Lord gets to join in the action too. You'd better watch out, Anna Farris, first it is late-night script reads, then your husband is leaving you for an attractive Australian.

