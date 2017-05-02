Saving the galaxy is dangerous work, and I'm not just talking about battling homicidal alien foes. Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt has revealed some very real dangers of the job, recounting a scary tale of an on-set incident that left him shaken.

During an interview on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, Pratt was asked if he used stuntmen whilst filming #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy2. While the actor confirmed that he did indeed work with "a great stuntman and a great stunt team", that didn't keep him safe from an unexpected "mishap" that left the actor momentarily "knocked out".

Pratt's Terrifying Death Drop

Guardians Of The Galaxy [Credit: Marvel]

Like most dangerous situations, this one began with Pratt being suspended from a set of wires 15 feet in the air. Pratt had earlier voiced his concerns to the crew after seeing the stunt team perform what he felt was a frighteningly fast fall:

"I saw it and I thought, 'That’s very fast. Should you slow that down?' And they said, 'It's gonna be half that speed. That's only half the speed.'"

Unfortunately, that wasn't exactly the case. As he hovered, "planking in the air" above the mat he was to land on, the people in charge of dropping the wires were a little too hasty. Pratt suddenly found himself plummeting toward the floor:

"So when we did the stunt, I guess they accidentally did double the speed, so they essentially just dropped us in midair. And I flew down, and I was heading toward the ground."

Guardians Of The Galaxy [Credit: Marvel]

That's right: not half, but double speed. Ever the fast thinker, Pratt tried to protect both his head and his already-injured elbow, twisting around mid-air in order to take the brunt of the force with his shoulder. Unfortunately, it didn't quite turn out as planned:

"So I turn this way and I just bounce my face off the mat. I saw a flash of yellow and kind of tasted, like, smoke in my mouth."

I'm no doctor, but I'm pretty sure tasting smoke and seeing bright colors isn't a great indicator of healthy brain activity.

And yet Pratt did the only reasonable thing he could think of: he picked himself up off that mat and finished the scene. Why? Because he knew that if he didn't, he'd have to re-shoot the stunt all over again— despite the fact that "there was little birds flying around my head all day."

This Wasn't His First On-Set Injury

Pratt may be one of the biggest up-and-coming action stars in Hollywood, but his penchant for performing his own stunts has landed him in hot water before. He shared a photo of a gnarly bruise he sustained to his bicep on Instagram, a product of a stunt he performed whilst filming #Passengers:

Pratt also told Shannon LaNier that he was thrown off his motorcycle whilst filming #JurassicWorld, landing 25 feet away and injuring his back. Oh, and don't forget that shoulder surgery he had to get, which Pratt told People magazine was due to over-training for Zero Dark Thirty.

Let's hope Pratt hasn't sustained any long-term damage and can carry on to reprise his role as Star-Lord for Avengers: Infinity War!

