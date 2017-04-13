Despite the critical and commercial success of Marvel's Netflix shows, The Defenders have been left out in the cold when it comes to crossovers with the MCU, seemingly destined to wander the cold streets of New York City forever... or perhaps not.

As unlikely as it may seem, there's a slim chance that street-level heroes such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist could venture out into space and meet the #GuardiansoftheGalaxy, swapping out New York's signature hot dogs for psychic dogs instead.

Which Marvel Characters Would Star-Lord Like To Meet?

During a set visit for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, star #ChrisPratt revealed to Screen Rant which characters he would love to meet in the role of Star-Lord;

"I think it would be awesome for Star-Lord to meet Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin somehow. [Laughs] That would be awesome. I was always a fan of The Punisher. That was my dude who I loved growing up. I had the murals of him on my wall and stuff, so that would be pretty awesome. Maybe a little more moody than Quill. I don’t know exactly how they would work together.

Characters such as Kingpin and #ThePunisher are worlds away from the Guardians of the Galaxy, both literally and tonally, but this doesn't mean that they won't meet Marvel's cosmic heroes one day. After all, #Netflix shows such as #JessicaJones and #IronFist contain more humor than fans often give them credit for and even heroes such as Star-Lord experience their share of darker moments, making it potentially possible for the two properties to meet somewhere in the middle.

Will The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Ever Cross Over With 'The Defenders'?

When Screen Rant asked whether #StarLord and his cosmic buddies could actually meet the cast of #Marvel's Netflix shows, Chris Pratt said;

"Hey, I feel like we can do that nowadays, right? Look, I’m clearly not responsible for making any of these decisions. I’ll kinda do anything they want me to do."

While this is far from confirmation that such a crossover is imminent, the fact that one of Marvel's biggest stars suggests that this could happen one day is promising. Director James Gunn shared Pratt's sentiments recently, revealing to Fandango that he would also love to see Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in space;

"The one guy I would love to bring into outer space is the Kingpin from the Daredevil TV show, so I don’t know if I’d want to bring an Avenger into outer space,” Gunn said. “But I wouldn’t mind bringing Wilson Fisk up there to see what he would do in outer space."

However, mooted crossovers between The Defenders and The Avengers haven't gone well in the past, due primarily to the fact that Marvel's movies and TV shows function as separate units, despite sharing an overall universe. If it's difficult to combine the likes of Captain America and Daredevil in one project, then we imagine that integrating The Defenders with the cosmic Guardians of the Galaxy would be even more problematic.

We already know #TheDefenders won't appear in Avengers: Infinity War, but the future of the #MCU stretches out further than the cosmos itself, suggesting that anything is possible in the years to come. Quite frankly, we'd give up the entire Infinity Gauntlet just to see Rocket and The Punisher team up in a brutal shoot-out

